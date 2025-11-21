NB Excellence Awards 2025 Set to Celebrate Brilliance Across Lifestyle, Hospitality, and Innovation

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 21: Every outstanding achievement begins with a story of passion, innovation, and commitment. The NB Excellence Awards 2025 continue that tradition by celebrating the people and brands shaping India's hospitality, lifestyle, and wellness industries. The new edition promises to be wonderful, more inclusive, and more visionary than ever before. It will be held on December 19, 2025, at the prestigious Radisson Blu, Dwarka, New Delhi. This year's awards aim to create a fantastic space where industry legends meet innovators, and where collaboration enhances excellence. With a focus beyond hospitality into lifestyle and wellness, the NB Excellence Awards 2025 are set to honour India's experience economy.

Mission and Vision For Shaping the Future of Recognition

If we talk about its success, the NB Excellence Awards 2025 come with a broad vision nd mission. Mission is to create an exciting platform that connects hospitality, lifestyle, and wellness industry leaders with emerging brands, fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth. The awards aim to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by giving them the visibility and credibility that they deserve, helping them reach a wider audience, and achieve valuable growth. Vision is to become the premier networking and genuine platform that celebrates excellence, creativity, and sustainability. The NB Excellence Awards aspire to unite industry megastars, set new benchmarks, and build a strong community that thrives on partnership, knowledge sharing, and empowerment. Industries in Focus of Hospitality, Lifestyle & Wellness across three interconnected sectors: those who will be participating are: Hospitality, which celebrates the heart of service excellence from five-star hotels and boutique resorts to restaurants, event venues, and tourism operators. It recognises innovative experience, design, and management that shape India's global image as a premier hospitality destination. LA' India emerges as a hub for design, fashion, and sustainable living. The lifestyle segment will highlight icons from luxury brands, decor, retail, and fashion who are redefining trends with creativity and poise. It also gives a platform to SME founders and creators working toward inclusivity and sustainability in modern lifestyles. As health and mindfulness become priorities in post-pandemic life, the wellness category honours leaders in holistic health, spas, skincare, fitness, and sustainable self-care. It celebrates those who blend technology and wellness to promote a healthier and more balanced society.

Meet the Esteemed Jury members and Guests of Honour's 2025

The legend's award is its credible jury composed of seasoned professionals and meaningful leaders who bring a wealth of specialists to the table. The 2025 Jury members include - Honourable Dr. Subhash Goyal (chairman of STIC Travel Group), Honourable Padmashri Dr.A. Sakthivel (Poppy Group) , Honourable Jasveen Kaur (Senior Sourcing Director at New Times Group) , Honourable Jyoti Kapoor (MD and CEO of the renowned fashion designer Dhruv Kapoor), Honourable Ravi Gosain (President of IATO and Managing Director of Erco Travels pvt.ltd), Honourable Raman Dutta (Founder and national general secretary of BSL and managing partner at AI Glocal), Honourable Dr. OP Mendiratta(Managing director of global representation hotel),Honourable Shiv kumar(Founder of shree balaji knits),Honourable Nimit vijh(General Manager Udyog Vihar Radisson hotel group), Honourable Viskas Khanduri(co-chair international committee PHDCCI,founder and CEO of Holiday Merchants and co- founder of Innoway), Honourable Dr. Chef Jai Kumar Bhasin(An accomplished culinary expert and executive chef at Royal Caribbean International),Honourable Lakhan Singh(Editor and Publisher of Glass Bulletin is a seasoned journalist and industry le der). This panel of experts represents a perfect blend of hospitality, fashion, wellness, and business leadership, ensuring fair evaluation and recognition of true excellence. The 2025 Guest of honors include - Lifetime Achievement Honourable Padma shri Dr Sanjeev Bagai (Chairman Nephron Clinic), Industry icon award Honourable Dr Sandeep Marwah(Founder of Marwah Studios, Noida Film City and AAFT), Honourable Dhruv Kapoor (Founder and creative director of Dhruv Kapoor Design Pvt. ltd), Honourable Desh Raj Bhadana(Director- MEDEPC), Honourable Rajeev Janveja(Lemon tree group of hotels), Honourable Rina Dhaka(Fashion designer). These Guests of honour represent the spirit of the 2025 theme, Hospitality, Lifestyle, and Wellness, symbolising each of the three key sectors.

A First in Style: Fabric Book Debuts at the NB Excellence Awards

Shree Balaji knits denotes with the slogan of "COMPLETE KNITS SOLUTION UNDER ONE ROOF'' cordially invited on the launch of "Fab Book" which introduce for its premium fabric swatch book with the curated showcasing the finest textiles, textures, and tones which used to offer a world class collection of products including women fabric, Rexine products, PVT products, Gel packs, foam laminated products etc. These are verified against several of the standards before the order is shipped. The Book will be launched by industry legends from the lifestyle and textile industries, as well as by guests. The participants are expected to be launched by V2, Zudio (Tata), Reliance, Asmara, Macteck, Fabriclore, Richa, Radnik Exports, Shahi, Vamani, Modelama Exports LTD, PearlGlobal Industries Limited, Gogo International, SS Media Textile (TFI) & Triburg, among others.

The Panel Discussions from Industry Experts

This year's panel discussion brings together a remarkable mix of leaders who represent the evolving face of hospitality, including Mr Vikas Khanduri (co-chair, International Committee, PHDCCI, Founder, Holiday Merchant) & Ms Jasveen Kaur, Sr. Director, Newtimes, as moderator from lifestyle and wellness. As a list of panels is Mr Puneet Dhawan(senior director, Merchandising at Newtimes group), known for his strategic vision and deep industry insight, adds a strong operational and leadership perspective to the conversation. Ms Avina Kapoor (senior vice president at Richa Global Exports) brings her expertise in brand building and consumer engagement, offering sharp observations on market trends and innovation. Mr Aanshul Ved Grover (Branch manager for Apparel, Puma Group), a prominent voice in new-age entrepreneurship, shares his insights on growth, technology, and modern business models. Joining them is Ms Tanuja Sinha Roy(Founder at Swtantra brand), whose experience in communication, brand strategy, and corporate development makes her a powerful voice on the panel. Together, they are set to deliver an engaging, forward-looking dialogue that reflects the future direction of the industries the awards represent.

Partners and Sponsors are the backbone of brilliance

The NB Excellence Awards 2025 are supported by a strong network of partners, and sponsors whose collaboration has been instrumental in the event's evolution from hospitality brands to wellness ventures, fashion houses, and travel companies, each partner contributes to the shared goal of celebrating excellence, encouraging innovation, and building lasting industry connections these partnerships also enable participants to reach a wider audience, and align their brand with one of the most trusted award platforms in India's hospitality, and lifestyle space.

Benefits for Participants and Stakeholders

The NB Excellence Awards 2025 offers value to nominees, winners, and participants beyond recognition. The platform provides unmatched exposure, networking, and growth opportunities. Participants receive extensive branding, and coverage across both digital and print media with all social media platforms over 5 million+ viewers they also gain visibility through reputed publications such as Outlook India stands among the countries most respected and credible media houses, known for its insightful journalism and wide national readership with a monthly digital reach of over 1.80 million readers and strong presence across business, lifestyle, and leadership segments, it ensures maximum visibility among CXOs, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and decision-makers across ndia. BSL gained over 1.5 lakh viewers focused on the apparel and textile industry in India, and the Negohtel Bulletin gained over 2 lakh readers across media organisations in the hospitality, lifestyle and business sectors.

A night full of moments which you will remember

The NB Excellence Awards 2025 are not just a ceremony; they are a celebration of spirit, dedication, and dreams that define India's most dynamic industries. For every nominee and attendee, it's a reminder that excellence is not a destination but a journey that evolves with time, passion, and purpose. In the end, the NB Excellence Awards 2025 stand as a tribute to all who believe in shaping a future built on collaboration, innovation, and brilliance.

