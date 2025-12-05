NBR Group's Founder and MD, Nagabushana Reddy, Honoured as 'CEO of the Year' at ET Achievers Awards 2025

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5: NBR Group, one of South India's most trusted and forward-looking real estate developers, has achieved a proud milestone with its Founder, CEO & Managing Director, Mr. Nagabushana Reddy, being honoured as the 'CEO of the Year' at the ET Achievers Awards 2025, held at the Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, recently.

* Recognition celebrates NBR Group's journey of redefining sustainable luxury living through innovation, integrity, and visionary leadership

The award recognises Mr Reddy's visionary leadership, entrepreneurial foresight, and unwavering commitment to building a real estate brand rooted in trust, transparency, and innovation. Under his guidance, NBR Group has evolved from a regional plotted development firm into a pioneering force in sustainable, design-led luxury housing--setting new benchmarks in Bengaluru's premium residential segment.

With a legacy spanning over two decades, Mr Reddy has redefined the concept of modern living through projects that seamlessly blend urban sophistication with ecological harmony. His leadership has not only elevated the Group's market reputation but also reinforced its mission to craft communities that embody comfort, connection, and conscious design.

A Vision Rooted in Purpose

Speaking on the recognition, Mr Nagabushana Reddy, Founder, CEO & Managing Director, NBR Group, said: "This recognition is both humbling and inspiring. It reflects our collective journey at NBR Group -- one built on integrity, innovation, and the belief that real estate must go beyond construction to create communities that truly enrich lives. Over the years, we've focused on designing spaces that balance luxury with sustainability, and progress with purpose. This award belongs to our dedicated team and every customer who has placed their trust in us."

A Legacy of Growth and Innovation

Under Mr. Reddy's stewardship, NBR Group has successfully delivered more than 12 million sq. ft. of residential developments across Bengaluru and Hosur. The Group's recent foray into premium vertical developments, such as its flagship project NBR Soul of the Seasons off Sarjapur Road, marks a new chapter in its growth--reflecting the brand's transition from plotted developments to future-ready, high-rise communities.

Recognised for its eco-conscious architecture, advanced engineering practices, and customer-first approach, NBR Group continues to build on its vision of crafting homes that inspire and endure. This recognition at the ET Achievers Awards 2025 follows the Group's recent wins at the India Property Awards 2025, reaffirming its leadership in sustainable luxury real estate and its growing influence in India's evolving urban landscape.

About the ET Achievers Awards 2025

An initiative by The Economic Times, the ET Achievers Awards celebrate exceptional individuals and organisations across industries that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership. The 2025 edition brought together India's leading entrepreneurs, corporates, and thought leaders to recognise achievements across sectors, including Real Estate, Technology, Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure.

About NBR Group

NBR Group is a Bengaluru-based real estate development company with a legacy spanning over two decades. Established in 1998 by visionary entrepreneurs Mr Ashwath Narayana Reddy, the Chairman of NBR Group and Mr Nagabushana Reddy, the Founder, CEO and Managing Director, the firm has grown to become one of South India's most trusted names in plotted developments and premium residential communities. NBR Group has become a hallmark of trust and innovation in South India's real estate landscape. With over 12 million square feet of residential space developed and thousands of families served, the company's legacy reflects a deep commitment to quality, customer-centricity, and forward-thinking design.

For more information, kindly visit- https://www.nbrgroup.in/

