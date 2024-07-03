Nettlink Ltd Set to Revolutionize Entertainment Industry with Launch of OTT Platform

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 3: Nettlink, a prominent public incorporated platform based in Hyderabad, is all set to make a groundbreaking entry into the world of Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming services. Founded on 25 January 1994, Nettlink has been a stalwart in the telecommunications sector, offering broadband and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services.

Rohit Reddy leads the charge as MD and CEO

Managing this ambitious venture is Rohit Reddy, the Managing Director and CEO of Nettlink Ltd. With years of experience and a proven track record of success in the industry, Reddy is all set to lead Nettlink into this new chapter of digital entertainment.

In a statement regarding the launch, he expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our very own OTT platform, which will revolutionize how our customers experience entertainment. With a wide range of content and user-friendly features, we aim to provide an unparalleled streaming experience for our audience."

Nettlink Ltd's strong performance in the market

The company's preparation to launch in the OTT space comes at a time when the company is experiencing remarkable success in the market. Listed in the CR Market, an online marketplace known for its rigorous evaluation of companies, Nettlink has consistently proven its deep fundamentals and strong performance.

With a current market value ranging from 105 to 106, Nettlink is a solid investment choice for shareholders. The company's profits have soared by an impressive 29000 per cent, which depicts its robust financial standing. As of today, Nettlink Ltd closed at Rs 103.5 crore, further solidifying its position as a key player in the telecommunications sector.

Anticipated impact on the entertainment landscape

The launch of Nettlink Ltd's OTT platform is expected to create a huge impact on the entertainment landscape. With its established reputation for quality services and customer satisfaction, Nettlink is well-positioned to attract a wide audience to its new digital platform.

Adding to it, Rohit Reddy said, "Current consumers increasingly opt for OTT services to cure their entertainment needs, Nettlink entry into this space is timely and strategic. By leveraging its expertise in broadband and DTH services, we aim to deliver a seamless and immersive entertainment experience to its users through its OTT platform."

Nettlink's venture into the OTT space marks a new chapter in the company's journey toward innovation and growth. With a strong foundation in telecommunications and a commitment to excellence, Nettlink is ready to make waves in the digital entertainment industry with the launch of its OTT platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)