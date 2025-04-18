New Palm Beach Debuts with a 500+ Crore Pre-market Launch, Awakens Mumbai & Navi Mumbai Alike

PRNewswire

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: Destination New Palm Beach has swiftly captured the imagination of homebuyers and investors alike, cementing itself as one of the most sought-after addresses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With an unparalleled location, world-class infrastructure, and breathtaking natural beauty, this residential marvel envisioned by Delta, Bhagwati, and Pyramid has witnessed an overwhelming response, with 393+ discerning buyers securing their place in this iconic development in the pre-market launch. The project's pre-market launch shattered industry norms, clocking over Rs500 crore in sales within just 45 days--over three times the typical annual absorption of Rs150 crore in the primary residential micro-market. This record-breaking performance not only set a new benchmark for the region but also reaffirmed New Palm Beach's position as one of the most sought-after addresses in the city.

* The pre-market launch sales have tripled the annual primary micro-market absorption within a period of just 45 days.

Poised for immense growth, New Palm Beach is uniquely positioned amidst a transformative infrastructure boom, making it an ultimate address for residential living, investment, and second homes. Surrounded by 10 mega infrastructure projects including Airoli-Ghansoli Palm Beach Extension, Airoli-Katai Tunnel and the most awaited Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, this address offers seamless connectivity to key business districts like Mindspace Airoli, Ghansoli, CBD Belapur, BKC, Powai and major transit points, ensuring a future-ready lifestyle for its residents.

Beyond its strategic location, New Palm Beach through its compelling marketing campaign highlighted its core unique offering, including lifetime sea views, lush mangrove cover, and rare sight of flamingos that resonated with buyers from across Mumbai, fortifying its status as a destination that transcends the ordinary.

New Palm Beach soon emerged as a landmark address, garnering mass appeal with its distinctive offering--an expansive 5.5-acre oasis featuring 100+ world-class amenities, and iconic 45-storey towers designed by renowned international architects from Hong Kong.

The development's state-of-the-art clubhouses, including an exclusive lake club has redefined luxury living, making this address one that offers a lifestyle unlike any other. What sets New Palm Beach apart is its ability to attract buyers not only from its core neighbourhood of Airoli but also from prime areas like Ghansoli, Nerul, Sanpada, and Vashi. Breaking geographical barriers, it has also drawn demand from key Mumbai locations such as Mulund, Andheri, Borivali, and Thane--underscoring its citywide appeal and contributing to its record-breaking success of the pre-market launch.

Developed by Delta, Bhagwati, and Pyramid Group, New Palm Beach isn't just another residential project--it is a thriving commercial and residential hub that is redefining Navi Mumbai's skyline. The remarkable response from homebuyers underscores the desirability and value of this landmark development.

This project is registered under MahaRERA Registration NO. P51700055856 and is available on the website maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in

About Delta, Bhagwati, and Pyramid Developers

Delta, Bhagwati, and Pyramid are three of Navi Mumbai's most renowned real estate developers, known for their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality. With a combined experience of over four decades, they have delivered over 10 million square feet of world-class developments, redefining urban living for discerning homebuyers. Their collaboration on New Palm Beach reflects a shared vision to create a landmark destination that harmonizes nature, luxury, and modern living.

