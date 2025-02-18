NextGenInnov8 Announces Publication of Case Study on Young Innovator Aditya Pachpande, Aligned with India's Push for STEM and Innovation Education

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: NextGenInnov8, a forward-thinking organization fostering innovation among youth, is proud to announce the publication of a comprehensive case study on its young co-founder, Aditya Pachpande. The academic work, titled 'Child Leader Standing on a Precipice: A Case Study of NextGenInnov8', highlights Aditya's extraordinary journey as a young innovator, edupreneur, and changemaker.

Published in the Emerald Emerging Markets Case Studies (EEMCS), this study serves as an inspiration for educators, students, and policymakers, highlighting the role of experiential learning and leadership at an early age. The case study also aligns with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the recently announced expansion of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) to 50,000 schools under the Union Budget 2025-26, reinforcing the importance of fostering scientific temper, problem-solving skills, and innovation-driven education.

This case study was co-authored by Saloni Sinha, Mohammad Rishad Faridi, and Surbhi Cheema, and enriched by insights from Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman of ASM Group of Institutes and Co-Founder of NextGenInnov8. This publication was supported by the Deanship of Scientific Research at Prince Sattam Bin Abdulaziz University, Al Kharj, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The case study explores Aditya's achievements, ethical decision-making, and leadership framework. It provides a real-world lens to analyze child leadership in the evolving education landscape.

A Case Study that Aligns with India's STEM and Innovation Push

The Union Budget 2025-26 announced the establishment of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in schools across India, aimed at equipping students with hands-on STEM learning. In addition, five national centers for teacher training in STEM and innovation will be established with global expertise.

Speaking on the relevance of Aditya's case study in this context, Dr. Sandeep Pachpande remarked:

"The case study on Aditya is a perfect example of how young innovators can transform challenges into opportunities. With India's push for STEM education and Atal Tinkering Labs, teachers must become enablers of innovation. This case study serves as a blueprint for educators to cultivate a problem-solving mindset in students, ensuring that these tinkering labs fulfill their mission of creating future innovators and entrepreneurs."

The study highlights how teacher training in innovation-driven pedagogy can play a critical role in successfully implementing initiatives like ATLs. Teachers who develop an entrepreneurial and design-thinking mindset can guide students to go beyond rote learning and actively solve real-world problems, just like Aditya did.

Prof. Saloni Sinha, Member of UN Innovation Network and UNESCO-GEP, has been nurturing Whole Brain Leaders in academia during several cohorts of Academic Leadership Program for District Education Officers of Royal Govt of Bhutan. The senior educators and policy makers joining these cohorts since a year as participants have highly appreciated the innovative pedagogy of using the cartoon format of this thought-provoking case.

Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science on 11 February, Prof. Saloni Sinha said, "Through Aditya's case study publication, I hope to bring to the limelight many more such inspiring and successful stories from schools in India, especially of young girls--not only in STEM but also in STEAM--as there is a need to remove these gender and discipline barriers in the innovation spectrum."

Aditya's Journey of Innovation and Leadership

At the age of 14, Aditya Pachpande co-founded NextGenInnov8 with the vision of using technology for social impact. His notable achievement, the Suraksha Box, an ultraviolet-C (UVC) light sterilization device, was designed to protect individuals against bacteria, fungi, and viruses, including all strains of COVID-19. The innovation has achieved multiple milestones:

* Prime Ministerial Recognition: Aditya received a personal commendation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Suraksha Box Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Sterilization Box, which was distributed widely through NGOs, government networks, and CSR arms of corporations.

* Patent and Government Endorsements: The Suraksha Box is published under a Government of India (MC & I) patent and has been approved, recommended, and certified by CSIR-CMERI, an ICMR-approved lab under the Government of India.

* World Book of Records Recognition: The innovation has been recognized by the World Book of Records, London, for organizing a mass online event to assemble the maximum number of DIY UVC Kits (Suraksha Boxes) to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria, involving 1011 people.

* Corona Warrior Title: Aditya was honored as a 'Corona Warrior' for his critical role in ensuring the availability of affordable and effective sterilization solutions during the pandemic.

Reflecting on this journey, Aditya Pachpande stated,

"Innovation has the power to change lives, and I believe age is no barrier to driving meaningful change. The Suraksha Box was not just an invention but a commitment to community well-being during a time of crisis. With the expansion of Atal Tinkering Labs, I hope that students across India will be encouraged to think like innovators, and educators will empower them to solve real-world problems with confidence."

NEP 2020's Push for Case-Based Learning and How Aditya's Story Contributes

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisions a holistic, inquiry-driven, and discussion-based learning approach. It emphasizes case-based pedagogy to enable critical thinking, problem-solving, and real-world application of concepts.

The guidelines from NEP 2020 stress that students learn best through engaging, real-life examples, and case studies like Aditya's serve as a powerful tool for educators to illustrate leadership, ethics, and innovation in action.

Co-author Surbhi Cheema commented on the case study's significance in this context:

"Aditya's story provides a strong foundation for teachers to introduce case methodology in classrooms, making learning more experiential and reflective. It aligns with NEP 2020's goal of transforming education from rote memorization to problem-solving. By integrating such case studies into curricula, we can ensure students develop a mindset that values curiosity, resilience, and social responsibility."

Insights from the Case Study: A Blueprint for the Future

The case study, authored by Prof.Saloni Sinha, Mohammad Rishad Faridi, and Surbhi Cheema, provides a roadmap for educators and students to analyze and nurture leadership traits using The Whole Brain Leadership Framework. Key highlights include:

1. Leadership in Action - The study explores how young leaders navigate ethical dilemmas between social impact and commercialization.

2. Sustainability and Innovation - It showcases the development and deployment of the Suraksha Box during the COVID-19 pandemic as a lesson in sustainable entrepreneurship.

3. Challenges of Child Leadership - Insights into the institutional hurdles faced by young leaders, emphasizing the need for systemic recognition.

4. Educational Value - A tool for postgraduate business education programs, offering lessons in innovation, leadership, and ethical decision-making.

Co-author Mohammad Rishad Faridi added:

"Innovation needs an ecosystem that encourages risk-taking and learning from failures. This case study is more than just Aditya's journey; it's a guide for schools and universities to develop future leaders. We believe that integrating this study into teacher training programs will help educators nurture student-led innovations in Atal Tinkering Labs and beyond."

Access and Academic Impact

The case study is available through the Emerald Emerging Markets Case Studies (EEMCS) database. Institutions with subscriptions can access it freely, and educators may use it in workshops and lectures under copyright guidelines.

The study aims to:

* Inspire Students - Showcasing real-world leadership and innovation at a young age.

* Empower Educators - Providing a framework to nurture young talent and make case-based teaching more effective.

* Inform Policymakers - Advocating for the recognition and support of adolescent innovators.

About NextGenInnov8

Founded in 2019, NextGenInnov8 is dedicated to empowering young leaders through innovation-driven education. The company's key initiatives include:

* Innovation Clubs - Programs designed to develop critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

* Training Programs - Hands-on learning in entrepreneurship, design thinking, and sustainability, offered in collaboration with global institutions like Harvard Student Agencies (HSA).

* BrainPulses Quiz Platform - A cutting-edge platform that makes learning engaging and interactive.

