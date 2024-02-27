Nikhil and Siddharth from NSCI Club win Double Crowns at the Racketlon National Championship

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Nikhil Mansukhani and Siddharth Nandal both won double crowns at the recently conducted Racketlon All India Open Championships. Nikhil Mansukhani won the Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles while Nandal clinched the Men's Singles and Doubles titles.

Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis and have to compete for one set of 21 points across all four games.

Krishna Kotak who is the founder of Racketlon in India, also won the Title in Men Singles 55 plus category. Racketlon in India is managed by a Racketlon India Sports Association (RISA), with KK Cheema as its president.

Nikhil won the double crown by securing Gold in the Elite Men's Doubles and Elite Mixed Doubles categories. In the Men's Doubles, Nikhil partnered with 33 year old Income tax officer, Siddharth Nandal to win 21-6, 21-7, 2-21, 12-3 against the pair of Kunal Singh and Vaibhav Chauhan. In the Mixed Doubles, Nikhil partnered with Johann Fernandes to clinch the Gold. This was Nikhil's maiden National title.

In the Men's Singles, Siddharth Nandal won his third National title by defeating Vikramaditya Chaufla from Udaipur with a score line of 20-22, 21-16, 21-8, 7-2.

Both Nikhil and Siddharth have also represented India at the Racketlon World Championships held in Rotterdam last year and have been practicing at NSCI Club at Worli.

The competition was organised by the Wellington Catholic Gymkhana and featured more than 150 participants.

