Nima Sulaiman Joins HiLITE Group Board of Directors: A Testament to Generational Leadership and Women Empowerment

NewsVoir

Calicut (Kerala) [India], April 19: Nima Sulaiman has joined the board of directors, marking a generational shift in leadership and the company's commitment to empowering women in business. Nima Sulaiman welcomed by her father, P. Sulaiman, Chairman of HiLITE Group onto the board of directors with a stunning gesture by gifting her a Porsche car.

The appointment of Nima Sulaiman to the board of directors represents a significant milestone for HiLITE Group and a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and inclusivity in the business world. As Nima takes on her new role, she stands as a beacon of inspiration for young women entrepreneurs in South India and beyond.

As the Director of HiLITE Urban, a subsidiary of HiLITE Group, Nima is poised to continue the company's legacy of excellence in construction and development. With a focus on providing quality living spaces and international standards in India, HiLITE Group has been instrumental in transforming Kozhikode city with its innovative projects that include premium residential buildings, ultra modern business parks, state-of-the-art malls and world-class entertainment theaters.

Group Chairman P. Sulaiman expressed regards to his daughter's recent appointment within the Group, stating, "I am immensely proud of Nima's accomplishments and firmly believe that she is capable of taking on greater responsibilities. HiLITE Group has always shed light on the significance of acknowledging and empowering women in leadership positions." He further emphasized that, "the emotional intelligence that women bring to the table is pivotal for fostering effective leadership and establishing trust."

At the age of 18, Nima began her journey with HiLITE Group as a customer service trainee at Hug a Mug Cafe. From there, she transitioned to management roles, showcasing her talent and dedication. Having a background in B.Sc in Economics from the University of London in Singapore, Nima brings a unique blend of academic prowess and practical experience to her new position.

Nima, in turn, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and her eagerness to contribute to the group's success. "Inspired by my experiences visiting renowned malls worldwide, I strive to enrich the atmosphere of HiLITE malls and other projects, infusing them with vibrancy and youthfulness", Nima said.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)