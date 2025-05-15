Nishant Kanodia, Promoter & Chairman, of Matix Fertilisers appointed to the Board of Directors of The International Fertilizer Association

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 15: Nishant Kanodia, Promoter and Chairman of Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), the leading global organization representing the entire fertilizer value chain. The appointment was formalised at the IFA Annual Conference 2025 in Monaco, themed "Investing in the Future of Food." With approximately 500 members across more than 80 countries, IFA champions policy, innovation, and sustainable fertilizer practices that contribute to global food security.

Ms. Alzbeta Klein, CEO & Director General of IFA commented, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Nishant Kanodia to the IFA Board. India's pivotal role in global agriculture, together with Mr. Kanodia's visionary leadership, will be instrumental in advancing IFA's mission for sustainable, resilient food systems worldwide."

India's agricultural sector has transformed a mid-20th-century food scarcity to becoming a leading global producer of staples, cereals, pulses, fruits, and vegetables. Through technology adoption, nutrient management, and farmer empowerment, India now plays a central role in global food security and consciously contributing to climate-resilient farming.

Speaking on his induction to the IFA Board, Mr. Nishant Kanodia, Chairman Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited stated, "It is a privilege to join the IFA Board at a time when India is increasingly central to global food security. The need for balanced nutrient management and innovation-driven growth has never been greater. I look forward to supporting IFA's efforts to empower farmers, protect ecosystems, and enhance productivity globally and in India."

Under Mr. Kanodia's leadership, Matix Fertilisers--an integrated crop nutrition company with revenues of around Rs7,000 crore--has established itself as a market leader in Eastern India, with a 20% share of the region's urea market. Its state-of-the-art facility in Panagarh, West Bengal, achieved a record production of 1.47 million tonnes in FY25, operating at over 115% of annual rated capacity. The company was recently honoured with the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) "Best Production Performance" Award for 2023-24.

Matix continues to expand its portfolio with innovative and sustainable agri-input solutions, supporting farmers across nine states through a vast network of over 1,000 dealers and 60,000 retailers.

About the International Fertilizer Association:

The International Fertilizer Association (IFA) was founded in 1927 and is the only global fertilizer association, with around 500 members from more than 80 countries and a mission to promote the efficient and responsible production, distribution and use of plant nutrients. This mission plays a critical role in helping to feed the world sustainably. IFA represents providers of plant nutrition solutions. Members include fertilizer producers, traders and distributors, as well as their associations, service providers to the industry, research organizations, start-ups and non-governmental organizations.www.fertilizer.org X: @FertilizerNews

About Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited: Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited is one of India's youngest and fastest-growing crop nutrient manufacturers, holding approximately a 20% market share of urea in eastern India. The company markets its products across nine states in Eastern, North-Eastern and Northern parts of India with a distribution strength of 1000+ dealers and 60,000+ retailers. Matix is committed to enhancing agricultural productivity through quality crop nutrition and soil enhancement products, thereby aiming to nourish every farm and ensure food security for all.

