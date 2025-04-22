Nitte Institute of Hospitality Services (NIHS): Celebrating 33 Years of Excellence in Hospitality Education

SMPL

New Delhi [India], April 22: Nitte Institute of Hospitality Services (NIHS), Mangaluru, a constituent college of Nitte (Deemed to be University), stands as a distinguished institution dedicated to nurturing future leaders in the hospitality industry. With a legacy spanning over three decades, NIHS has consistently delivered academic excellence, professional grooming and transformative industry exposure to its students. The institute is affiliated with recognized bodies such as Skill India, THSC, NCVET and the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA).

Nitte University, ranked 66th in the NIRF 2024 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and accredited with an A+ Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), is known for its global perspective. With a strong portfolio of international academic collaborations and student exchange initiatives, the University provides its students with a broad and inclusive worldview.

The NIHS campus is equipped with five modern kitchens, a state-of-the-art restaurant, model guest rooms, air-conditioned seminar and conference halls and modern auditoriums - designed to facilitate immersive, hands-on learning. These facilities are complemented by a team of experienced faculty who adopt student-centric and innovative pedagogical methods to ensure both academic and professional growth.

Industry linkage is a core strength at NIHS. A recent MoU with the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre reaffirms the institute's commitment to real-world exposure. Sixth-semester students undertake six-month internships with premier hospitality brands including The Oberoi, Taj, JW Marriott, Sheraton, St. Regis, The Westin, Novotel and Marriott Executive Apartments, across locations such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa and Hyderabad.

NIHS has consistently recorded strong placement outcomes. Students have secured roles with IHCL--Taj Group, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International and CGH Earth. Some received multiple offers, underscoring their industry readiness. Recruitment drives have attracted organisations beyond hospitality, such as HCL, Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Group, Lifestyle, PVR Cinemas, The Lalit, Radisson and Accor, reflecting the wide applicability of the skills imparted.

Student life at NIHS is vibrant, with ample opportunities for co-curricular engagement. Events such as AROMA--the institute's annual food carnival--serve as showcases of hospitality talent, culinary flair, and event management. The 2025 edition, scheduled for April 26, will once again feature a mix of food, music and cultural festivities curated by students.

Celebrations of important festivals promote inclusivity and give students hands-on exposure to hospitality protocol and event execution. Regular student-led activities such as culinary demonstrations, grooming sessions, food festivals and theme dinners enrich the learning environment.

The institute's clubs - Cultural, Media, Sports, Gastronomy, Elixir (Life Skills), and Synergy, enable students to develop leadership and interpersonal skills. NIHS also encourages global outlooks through seminars, workshops and masterclasses featuring academic and industry experts. Topics have ranged from AI in guest experience to housekeeping standards and chocolate confectionery. Notable sessions include those by Ms. Daphanie Naicker from the International Hotel School, South Africa, and hospitality professionals from Vivanta Mangalore and Martiny.

Industrial visits are regularly organised to bridge theoretical knowledge with operational realities. Students have gained direct insights into various sectors within the industry through visits to Paul John Distillery, Domaine Sula, and All About Alcohol Museum in Goa, as well as Taj Vivanta Mangalore.

NIHS students have achieved notable successes in intercollegiate and national competitions. Accolades include wins in culinary contests, best manager awards, and sports achievements. They recently earned top honors in a reels competition organized by KMC Mangalore and were overall runners-up at St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University).

Social responsibility is embedded in NIHS's ethos. Initiatives like "Little Miracles" with the Chetana Bharathi Child Development Centre highlight the institute's commitment to inclusive education and community welfare. Other efforts, such as Zero Waste Cooking and Women's Day celebrations, further reflect its values of sustainability and social engagement.

NIHS is proud of its alumni, who have established successful careers across the hospitality spectrum. These include celebrated chefs like Chef Jomon, cruise professionals like Chef Rathan and Mr. Rohith, hospitality managers such as Mr. Daniel, entrepreneurs like Mr. Vinod Kumar, and airline staff including Shravya Shetty (Air India), Nihal Roche (Emirates), and Mariska (IndiGo). The achievements of young leaders such as Ms. Meurial, Assistant Manager at Marriott International, stand as testimony to the institute's impact.

Looking ahead, NIHS remains focused on skill-based training, global partnerships, and academic innovation. Students at NIHS benefit not only from superior infrastructure and expert mentorship but also from becoming part of a forward-thinking, service-driven legacy.

To know more about admissions or scholarship opportunities at NIHS, visit apply.nitte.edu.in or call +91 81477 37397 / 95131 88844.

