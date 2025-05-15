No Limits, No Rules: Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette announce The Big CLiQ Sale

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: The flagship e-commerce initiatives of the Tata Group - Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette, are hosting the highly anticipated 'The Big CLiQ' Sale from May 16 to 27, 2025. From flash sales and limited-hour deals, this sale is truly limitless. Shoppers can expect never-before-seen offers across categories like apparel, accessories, beauty, eyewear, footwear, handbags, home, kids, jewellery, and watches, making this the best time to shop and maximize savings this summer.

Sumit Puri, Vice President - Marketing, Tata CLiQ, said, "We are delighted to announce The Big CLiQ Sale, our flagship sale event offering a limitless shopping experience. At Tata CLiQ, our focus has been on offering a curated assortment by launching brands that consumers love and introducing new categories. In addition, we've enhanced the online shopping experience, making it more personalised and seamless. Over the last nine years, we've experienced remarkable growth, with notable contributions not only from metros but also from non-metro markets. For this sale event, we've expanded our assortment further across categories and anticipate a strong growth vis-a-vis last year's sale event, with categories like apparel, footwear, accessories, and watches expected to perform particularly well. We look forward to an exceptional response to the sale and are committed to building the platform as a preferred destination for fashion, luxury, and beauty."

On Tata CLiQ Fashion, enjoy up to 85% off on brands across fashion and lifestyle, along with benefits like additional discounts on multiple buys from single brands, flat INR 1000 value back*, extra savings through coupons, and bank offers.

It's time to upgrade one's fashion game, as menswear and womenswear brands have exciting offers. Menswear brands like Arrow, Linen Club, Louis Philippe, Raymond, Spykar, and U.S. Polo Assn. and womenswear brands like Forever New, Only, Pantaloons, and Vero Moda are up to 30-60% off. Step up your style, as Adidas, Asics, Puma, Skechers, and Woodland in the footwear category are up to 40-60% off. Complete the look with elegant timepieces from brands like French Connection, Fossil, Titan, and Timex, which are up to 40-50% off.

Get up to 70% off on chic and comfortable lingerie and sleepwear brands. Accessorize London, Caprese, Hidesign, Skybags, and Tommy Hilfiger in the accessories section have unbeatable offers. Corelle, D'Decor, Godrej, Haus & Kinder, Sleepwell, and Wonderchef in the home category will be up to 25-70% off. In the jewellery category, Kisna, Mia by Tanishq, Muthoot, and P.N. Gadgil have offers one can't miss.

With up to 60% off, Tata CLiQ Palette is offering the best of beauty at attractive prices. Given summer is in full swing, it's the perfect time to switch up one's skincare and haircare routine with essentials that nourish and protect. From cult favourites to trusted classics, brands such as Beauty of Joseon, Forest Essentials, L'Oreal, Minimalist, Schwarzkopf, and The Body Shop are up to 10-50% off. Stock up on fragrances from brands like Armaf, Jaguar, and Skinn by Titan, which have tempting offers. In the makeup section, Lakme and Maybelline are up to 50% off, and Sugar Cosmetics is up to 40% off. Indulge in makeup essentials from luxury brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, which is up to 40% off, and De Fabulous, Milkshake, and QOD Professional, which are up to 10-20% off. M.A.C. is also offering gifts on all purchases.

Consumers can now access Tata CLiQ Palette on Tata CLiQ Fashion app.

On Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, avail up to 50% off on premium and luxury global and Indian brands.

Browse and shop your next wardrobe essentials with up to 40-50% off on apparel from brands like Calvin Klein Jeans, Gant, Guess, and True Religion in both menswear and womenswear. In addition, Columbia in menswear, Karen Millen and newly launched MAC Duggal in womenswear also have offers. The lingerie category also features exciting offers on brands like the newly launched Mysthelle, along with Triumph and Wacoal.

Put your best foot forward with footwear that elevates the look from brands like Adidas Originals, Aldo, New Balance, and Under Armour, which are up to 30-50% off. In the kids' category, Boss Kids, Choupette, Joie, Moschino Kids, and more have must-grab offers. The Indiluxe section featuring prominent homegrown labels like Andamen, Masaba, Mokobara, Rosso Brunello, S & N by Shantnu Nikhil, and others have standout offers.

Upgrade your wrist game, as timepieces from Guess, Maserati, Michael Kors, and Versace are up to 35-50% off. Top off your summer look with trendy sunglasses from Burberry, D & G, Ray-Ban, and Tom Ford, all with unmissable offers. In the accessories section, brands such as Aldo, Aspinal of London, Guess, Mulberry, and Samsonite are up to 20-50% off. Swarovski and Ted Baker in fashion jewellery and Forevermark in fine jewellery have special offers. The home category has irresistible offers on renowned brands like Flexnest, Le Creuset, Natchmann, and more.

Explore fragrances from brands like Ferragamo, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Yves Saint Laurent which are up to 10-50% off. Beauty brands such as Caudalie, Dyson, Olaplex Inc., and Shiseido are up to 15-50% off. In addition, get special gifts on purchases from brands like Estee Lauder, Moroccanoil, and Tom Ford fragrances.

Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury are offering a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and BOBCARD. These offers are only valid from May 15 to 27, 2025, subject to T & C.

