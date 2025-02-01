Noel Tata, Esteemed Tata Group Leader, Awarded Honorary Doctorate by the University of Sussex

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 1: The University of Sussex has conferred an honorary doctorate upon Noel Tata, a distinguished business leader within the Tata Group and a proud alumnus of the University. The honorary degree was presented by Professor Sasha Roseneil, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Sussex, during a private ceremony held in Mumbai on Thursday, January 30, 2024.

Noel Tata, who graduated from the University of Sussex in 1978 with a degree in Economics, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating: "My time studying at Sussex was a rich and stimulating intellectual experience that had a formative influence on me. It is a privilege to be presented with an honorary degree from the University of Sussex, and I would like to thank Sussex for this recognition." With over 40 years of leadership experience within the Tata Group, Mr. Tata has been instrumental in shaping the group's diverse business ventures. He has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of Trent, the Tata Group's fashion retail arm, expanding its portfolio to include renowned brands such as Westside, Star Bazaar, and Zudio.

Currently, Mr. Tata holds several key leadership positions across the Tata Group, including Chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata International, and Tata Investment Corporation. He also serves as Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Limited. In 2024, he was appointed Chairman of the Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arm of the Tata Group, further solidifying his commitment to ethical business practices and social impact.

Professor Sasha Roseneil, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Sussex, praised Mr. Tata's contributions saying, "I am delighted to award an honorary doctorate to distinguished Sussex alumnus Noel Tata in recognition of his exceptional contribution to global business leadership. Noel is a highly respected leader in the corporate world and a champion of ethical business practices. The University of Sussex celebrates the positive difference that he has made to the Indian economy and to the lives of individuals and communities across India and beyond."

The University of Sussex takes pride in honoring Noel Tata, whose remarkable career and dedication to ethical leadership continue to inspire future generations of business leaders worldwide.

