Nord France Invest: A Partner for European Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Nord France Invest - the investment promotion agency for Northern France - will return to India for the second time in two years on a visit led by Artus Galiay, Hauts-de-France Representative to the United Kingdom/Ireland/India. In recent years, Nord France Invest has been working with Indian business partners to show the potential of Northern France for Indian companies to access their markets in France and Europe smoothly.

A response to Indian companies' new challenges

This is particularly relevant for Indian companies who used to rely on the United Kingdom. Brexit implied

* Tougher and more time-consuming administrative processes

* Delays at the border

* New regulations

* Additional costs

As such, an alternative is needed.

On top of that, Indian companies are rapidly expanding, due to the dynamism of the Indian economy, now is the right time to explore opportunities in Europe.

Northern France, the UK's closest continental neighbour, appears to be a smart choice for companies looking to relocate on EU soil.

Companies looking to develop in Europe, let's meet.

To show how Northern France could help Indian companies in successfully accessing the European Market, Nord France Invest will be in India from 4th to 8th December.

Here is the programme

December 4-5 - NFI in Chennai

The day will be dedicated to meeting local companies in the automotive industry as well as the South Indian Chamber of Commerce (who brought a delegation of 30 members in Northern France earlier this year)

December 6-7 - NFI in Mumbai

Nord France Invest is proud to sponsor the Business France India - Investor Day 2023, an exclusive networking event for Indian businesses looking to expand their operations in France. On top of that, companies will also be able to meet us at the event organised between Business France and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.

December 7-8 - NFI in Ahmedabad

This day will be dedicated to meeting with pharma and tech companies.

For Indian companies eager to connect with Artus Galiay at the specified cities and dates to explore opportunities in Hauts-de-France, kindly reach out to us at a.galiay@nfinvest.fr. It's a great chance to unlock business opportunities in Europe.

Unlocking Success in Hauts-de-France: A Gateway to European Business Excellence

Over the years, Indian giants such as Tata Steel, Tata consultancy services, ArcelorMittal and Samvardhana Motherson have trusted the Hauts-de-France Region to settle their operations.

It benefits from

A strategic location

Hauts-de-France is located a stone's throw away from 5 major European capitals (Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Koln). It is also the closest continental neighbour to the United Kingdom. It is 1 hour and 20 minutes away from London, 35 minutes away from Brussels and 50 minutes away from Paris by train.

Access to talent and skills

Hauts-de-France provides the other advantage of broader access to French and European talents for the skills companies might need. Here are the numbers of workers immediately available in different sectors

* 43K job-seekers in industry

* 70K job-seekers in logistics

* 53K job-seekers in services

It also guarantees a wide range of schools, universities and training institutions

* 7 universities

* More than 40 specialized training centres. Among them, 21 engineering schools, 16 business schools and last but not least, 67 specialized schools (in art, design, communication, journalism, architecture and multimedia)

Getting a site up and running quickly with the help of Nord France Invest

Nord France Invest is the investment promotion agency for Hauts-de-France and provides free-of-cost and confidential services to foreign-owned companies looking to develop on European territory.

Here is the type of support Nord France Invest can provide to companies

* Facilitating administrative processes

* Putting companies in contact with the adequate interlocutor

* Help companies draft their specifications

* Assist companies in finding the site that best suits their needs

