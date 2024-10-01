Nostalgia Reimagined with Titan Raga's One-of-a-kind 'Memoirs' Collection

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: Titan Raga, the watch brand renowned for its exquisite timepieces designed for contemporary women, celebrates this festive season with the launch of its newest collection 'Memoirs'. Inspired by the magic of nostalgia, Memoirs brings alive moments lost in the essence of childhood through a beautifully crafted collection. Featuring five distinct design inspirations, each timepiece blends eclectic shapes, delicate patterns and pastel colourways reminiscent of an era gone by as if diving into a box of memories on a modern fashion runway. Speaking on the launch of the collection, Aparna Ravi, Marketing Head at Titan Watches said, "As we approach the festive season, we're excited to continue our tradition of unveiling our unique collection. With Raga Memoirs, we're crafting a collection that infuses sentimental reflections into fashion-forward statements. We believe it's not just about wearing a watch; it's about carrying a piece of your story wherever you go. This collection embodies our commitment to creating pieces that are both emotionally resonant and fashionably relevant, reinforcing Raga's position as a trendsetter in the world of women's watches."

The star of the collection is a novel capsule-shaped dial embellished with sparkling crystals on either side, creating a symphonic medley of nostalgia, celebration and opulence. Aptly called 'Crystal Capsule,' the exquisite piece comes with a mesh strap and a ring studded with stone detailing to make an iconic fashion statement.

Walk down the memory lane with 'Pinwheel Dreams,' a timepiece that will transport you to the joys of childhood days when the most important thing was to stare endlessly at the pinwheel move with every whiff of wind. The watch features a moving pinwheel transitioning between pastels and shimmering hues in the center that dances with the motion of your wrist, a stylish imprint on the sands of time.

Recount all the times as a child when you stealthily tried to unwrap a toffee away from the gaze of your sibling. The 'Toffee Twist' features elegantly twisted straps that mimic the wrap of a toffee, with a dial nestled at the heart of this watch, evoking the essence of a toffee's core draped in gentle hues. The timepiece wraps your wrist in a nostalgic embrace, exuding timeless elegance in the most fashionable way.

'Candy Swirls' brightens your world with memories of the first bite of your favorite confectionary. Within its Mother of Pearl dial lie enchanting swirls, the differentiated mesh straps come with charms including chocolates, ice-cream cones, and popsicles to delightfully reconnect with your inner child while being a standout conversation piece.

The 'Ladybug Whispers' with its Mother of Pearl dial, colour gradients and unique metal straps echoes childhood innocence and the marvels of discovery. The ladybug pendant adds charm to the ensemble- a playful yet chic take on the simple pleasures of life.

With 'Memoirs,' Raga weaves a tale of nostalgia and sophistication, transforming each watch into a statement piece. Collectible charms- pendants, rings and ceramic bracelets elevate the versatility of the collection, becoming a canvas of your personal style.

Mahendra Chauhan, Head of Design at Titan Watches, shares his thoughts on the collection, "In recent years, nostalgia has emerged as a powerful muse in the fashion world, with vintage aesthetics and retro-inspired designs dominating runways and street style alike. Raga by Titan's Memoirs collection taps into this trend, offering timepieces that are not just accessories, but fashion statements that bridge the gap between cherished memories and contemporary style. Every detail, from the moving pinwheel to the playful charms, is a testament to our dedication to creating timeless pieces that resonate with the heart. With Memoirs, we aimed to craft wearable stories, allowing you to carry cherished memories with fashionable flair, wherever you go."

Priced between Rs 6,395 and Rs 23,995, the Memoirs collection offers 13 SKUs enhanced with exquisite accessories. Discover the collection on titan.co.in or the nearest Titan store and immerse yourself in a blend of nostalgic charm and contemporary refinement.

Titan Company Limited ("Titan"), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into Eyewear. Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian ethnic wear (Taneira). Titan is widely known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail.

