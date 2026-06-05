NR Group Continues Support for Indian Open of Surfing 2026 for Third Consecutive Year

NewsVoir

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 5: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world's largest agarbathi manufacturer, announced the continued association with the Indian Open of Surfing (IOS) 2026 - 7th Edition as a sponsor for the third consecutive year, reaffirming the brand's commitment to supporting emerging sports in India.

Held from 29th to 31st May 2026 at the Blue Bay Eco Beach, Tannirbhavi Mangalore, the championship brought together competitive surfers from across the country, further strengthening its position as one of India's premier surfing events.

Through this association, Cycle Pure Agarbathi aims to contribute to the growth and visibility of competitive surfing in India by providing a stronger platform for athletes to showcase their talent and pursue the sport professionally. The sponsorship aligns with the broader vision of NR Group to support diverse sporting disciplines across the country, including golf, cricket, kabaddi, tennis, and athletics, while contributing to India's expanding sports ecosystem and creating greater opportunities for athletes.

Speaking on the association, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi stated, "The partnership with the Indian Open of Surfing reflects the company's belief in the power of sports to unite communities and inspire younger generations. We are proud to continue supporting an event that is steadily placing Indian surfing on the national sporting map."

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several attendees including Shri H. V. Dharshan IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada; Shri Vinayak IAS, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada; Smt. Meenakshi Arya IAS, Assistant Commissioner, Mangalore; Shri Dilip, Deputy Director, Department of Tourism, Dakshina Kannada; and Shri Pradeep D'Souza, Assistant Director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Dakshina Kannada.

The closing ceremony was also attended by eminent dignitaries including Smt S Shanthi Deputy Chairperson, New Mangalore Port Authority; Shri Ramnath Rai Former Minister, Govt of Karnataka; Dr Y Bharath Shetty Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada; Shri Pradeep Dsouza Deputy Director, Dept of Youth Empowerment and Sports; Shri Dileep Kumar Deputy Director, Dept of tourism Dakshina Kannada; Shri Arun Vasu President, Surfing Federation of India; Shri Dhananjay Shetty Chairman, Surfing Swami Foundation; Shri Rammohan Paranjape President, Karnataka Surfing Association.

The Indian Open of Surfing continues to emerge as an important platform for promoting surfing talent and coastal sports in India. Cycle Pure Agarbathi's continued association with the championship reflects NR Group's long-term commitment to supporting sporting initiatives across disciplines, championing athletic excellence, and contributing to the development of a stronger sports culture in the country.

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