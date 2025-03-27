NSDC partners with Axim Collaborative to enhance Open edX Platform, drive innovation in skill development

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 27: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partnered with Axim Collaborative, a non-profit organization, to enhance the Open edX open-source software Platform and drive innovation in education and skill ecosystem to empower youths.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International, and Ms. Stephanie Khurana, CEO of Axim Collaborative, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 20th March 2025. This partnership marks a significant leadership stride from NSDC towards utilising digital solutions for skill development and vocational training.

The partnership will support advancement of the Open edX Project, a global open-source learning management system and community for online teaching and learning, by providing leadership and technical support. The collaboration includes sharing knowledge, expanding the Open edX ecosystem, establishing new partnerships, and driving digital innovation. Additionally, NSDC will join the Open edX Technical Oversight Committee to further enhance the platform's capabilities. Both the organizations also intend to pursue innovations in important areas such as AI-enhanced teaching and learning, content modularity, credential recognition, digital wallets, mobile learning experiences, open-source learning platforms, and results-driven funding.

"NSDC is not merely pondering the what ifs--we are making them real. With bold strides, we are breaking barriers, building pathways, and transforming education into what it must be," Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC, added. "We believe this collaboration will significantly enhance our efforts in vocational training and skill development. By contributing to the Open edX platform, we can provide better learning opportunities and prepare a future-ready workforce."

"This partnership underscores our commitment to making learning more accessible, relevant, and effective across the globe," said Stephanie Khurana, CEO of Axim Collaborative. "By deepening our collaboration with NSDC, we aim to expand the reach and capabilities of the Open edX platform, empowering millions to advance their lives through education. By sharing insights on NSDC's effective education policies, upskilling strategies, and workforce models, we seek to build stronger education-to-work pipelines that anticipate future workforce needs--ensuring individuals and communities thrive in a rapidly evolving world."

About National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)

NSDC is the principal architect of the skill ecosystem in the country. It is a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) enterprise working under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India. NSDC was established to catalyse the skilling ecosystem for private sector participation and be the strategic implementation and knowledge partner to the Skill India Mission, to build efficient vocational training initiatives, empowering India's youth. NSDC provides support to enterprises, start-ups, companies, and organizations that are creating an impact by offering a world of opportunities in futuristic skills to the potential workforce. The organization develops appropriate models to enhance, support, and coordinate private sector initiatives in skilling by offering funding support to eligible entities, concessional loans to the candidates along with other innovative financial products and building strategic partnerships.

About Axim Collaborative

Axim Collaborative transforms education-to-work pathways by facilitating collaboration and innovations to build an ecosystem of solutions to drive better outcomes for millions of learners. With a mission to make learning more accessible, relevant and effective for all learners, we seek to catalyze new digital and education practices that engage students in their course of study and enable them to persist through their programs and excel in their careers to realize greater social and economic mobility. Axim is co-founded by Harvard and MIT and is the successor to edX, the pioneering online learning platform launched in 2012.

About the Open edX Project

The Open edX platform is an open-source learning management system that is used across the globe to teach and learn online. The Open edX platform powers more than 70,000 courses and supports more than 98 million learners. It has been deployed to support everything from single classrooms to university-wide education, to government-sponsored nation-wide learning initiatives. The Open edX project and its community pursue innovative approaches to learning and pedagogy, promote the adoption of best practices across the education continuum, and share the vision that everyone, everywhere should have access to high-quality education.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650771/NSDC_Axim_Collaborative.jpg

