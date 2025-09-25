Nu Republic X Abhay Deol: Dropping Triphop - a Range of Backpacks for Deep Track Listeners, Trailblazers, and Beat Seekers

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 25: Nu Republic®, an award-winning Indian lifestyle technology brand renowned for its revolutionary wear-tech -- from wireless audio products to earbuds and speakers -- proudly announces its multi-year association with Abhay Deol and the launch of its all-new backpack line, Nu Republic Triphop®.

Triphop® is a bold new series of backpacks designed for deep track listeners, music lovers, and culture drivers who live life off the beaten path. And who better to embody this spirit than Abhay Deol -- the original trailblazer of Indian cinema. Known for pushing creative boundaries, redefining offbeat cool, and even bringing his DJ skills to the floor, Abhay brings the same fearless, multifaceted energy to this collaboration.

"I'm excited to be the face of Nu Republic's Triphop collection and to build backpacks that reflect my personal style," said Abhay Deol. "That's what excites me -- to collaborate with a brand that is bold enough to experiment with design, function and fun."

"Our fans have been asking us to shake up the boring world of travel gear -- and we heard them loud and clear. With Triphop, we're bringing the same tech-inspired drip that made our audio gear iconic, now #designed to move. And with Abhay on board not just as a collaborator but a co-creator, this multi-year partnership is about to set a whole new standard," said Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic.

As brand ambassador, Abhay Deol will actively participate in various promotional activities, including digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives.

To drop the collaboration in style, Nu Republic is going all out with a multi-platform campaign created by Design Stack and shot by ace photographer Ashish Shah.

The campaign will hit screens and feeds across India, rolling out everywhere from digital to print and beyond.

BTS film link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vht9kdFej0s

Meet Triphop®: Where Tech Meets Style

Crafted for movers, dreamers, and rule-breakers, Triphop backpacks fuse tech, style, and function with Nu Republic's signature edge:

* Future-ready vibes: Smart features like in-built charging docks and anti-theft zips

* Drip for days: Bold colors, edgy designs, and materials that hit different

* Built tough: Rugged durability to handle your wildest days while keeping the look fire

* Stay chill: Thoughtful compartments and comfort-focused design for all-day ease

The Triphop Voyager Series, the first drop in this new bag game, is designed to sync with your hustle and amplify your identity. Don't just carry it -- flex it. Snag the range now starting INR 1799 on Amazon.in, Blinkit or on www.nurepublic.co --because life's too short for boring bags.

Explore the collection introduced in this launch:

* Triphop Voyager Evo Backpack

Crafted with water-resistant Vegan Leather and Premium Nylon fabric, 2 Main Compartments, Dedicated Laptop Compartment with Velvet touch inside, slip pockets and 1 zipper side pocket. Padded back panel for comfort and support, built-in USB-A & Type-C charging ports, Inside Media & Cards Pockets, Lightweight build, Timeless Design, Splash-dust & Scratch Resistant, Luxury Embossed Logo

Standout Features: Vegan Leather and Premium Nylon fabric | Dedicated Laptop Compartment I built-in USB-A & Type-C charging ports | trolley sleeve for travel

Nu Republic® Triphop Voyager Evo Backpack is available at an introductory price of INR 1099

* Triphop Voyager Edge Backpack

A perfect fusion of style and utility, this premium bag is crafted from water-resistant vegan leather and ballistic nylon, featuring a hard-shell exterior, velvet-lined laptop compartment, and a full-opening back section for easy access. With four major compartments--including a dedicated overnighter space--built-in USB-A & Type-C charging ports, and a trolley sleeve for travel, it's designed to keep you organized, connected, and moving in style.

Standout Features: Vegan Leather and Premium Nylon fabric | hard-shell protection | Dedicated Laptop Compartment I overnighter space | built-in USB-A & Type-C charging ports | trolley sleeve for travel

Nu Republic® Triphop Voyager Edge Backpack is available at an introductory price of INR 1999

* Triphop Voyager Drift Backpack

Crafted with water-resistant Vegan Leather and Premium Nylon fabric, 4 Main Compartments, Dedicated Laptop Compartment with Velvet touch inside, slip pockets and 1 side pocket. Padded back panel for comfort and support, Built-In dual charging ports (USB-A & Type-C), Inside Media & Cards Pockets, Lightweight build, Timeless Design, Splash-dust & Scratch Resistant, Luxury Embossed Logo

Standout Features: Vegan Leather and Premium Nylon fabric | Dedicated Laptop Compartment | Smart multi-functional pockets | built-in USB-A & Type-C charging ports | trolley sleeve for travel

Nu Republic® Triphop Voyager Drift Backpack is available at an introductory price of INR 2499

Triphop Voyager Nomad Backpack

Style that moves. Power that follows. Built for the hustle -- the Voyager Nomad is your go-to backpack for work, travel, and everything in between. Tough on the outside with water-resistant vegan leather and ballistic nylon, sleek in design with stealth metal zips and clean lines. Inside? Smart pockets for your gear, docs, and daily essentials -- plus dual charging ports (USB-A & Type-C) to keep your devices juiced up on the move. Whether you're commuting, flying, or road-tripping -- the Nomad's got your back.

Standout Features: Vegan Leather and Premium Nylon fabric | Smart multi-functional pockets | Dedicated Laptop Compartment | built-in USB-A & Type-C charging ports | trolley sleeve for travel

Nu Republic® Triphop Voyager Nomad Backpack is available at an introductory price of INR 2999

Triphop Voyager Loop Sling Bag

Sleek. Strong. Always in motion. Made for movers who never slow down -- the Voyager Loop Sling is your go-to everyday flex. Crafted with Velvex luxe fabric, reinforced with Core Guard tech, and sealed tight with HydroLock waterproofing -- it's built tough, but looks even better. The smart multi-pocket layout keeps your gear close and your style cleaner. Lightweight, durable, and designed with a Vault-fit interior, it's slim outside but packs more than it lets on. Finished with ballistic nylon armor and an adjustable crossbody strap, this is street-smart function.

Standout Features: Velvex luxe fabric, reinforced with Core Guard tech |slim pocket vault | timeless luxe aesthetic | smart compartments | hydrolock waterproof protection |adjustable crossbody strap

Nu Republic® Triphop Voyager Loop Sling Bag is available at an introductory price of INR 1599

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)