Nxtwave founders earn the prestigious Forbes India 30 under 30 in the education category for empowering Tier-2, 3 & 4 college students

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16: India's leading edtech and upskilling platform, NxtWave, gains the spotlight as its co-founders Sashank Reddy Gujjula and Anupam Pedarla are honored in Forbes 30 Under 30. Being included in this prestigious list underscores their commitment to elevate India's tech horizon 4.0 by empowering Tier-2, Tier-3, and Tier-4 engineering college students. It recognizes 30 leaders for their ground-breaking achievements across industries. This stellar achievement comes after their last year's notable Series A funding of INR 275 crores.

This honor is particularly noteworthy as it emerges from a highly competitive landscape, with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) reporting over 5500 recognized EdTech startups across the nation. The selection of NxtWave's co-founders as the sole representatives in the education category highlights their massive contributions to the field.

According to a report by Morgan Stanley, India's IT industry is expected to triple in this decade. Despite numerous opportunities, students face difficulties in securing jobs due to a lack of industry-relevant skills. After graduating from IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur respectively, Sashank and Anupam recognized this problem and were determined to solve it. They turned down lucrative job offers and together with Rahul Attuluri ( IIIT Hyderabad graduate), established NxtWave, aiming to equip the youth with modern Industry 4.0 technology skills and provide them with reliable placement support.

Since then, NxtWave has grown to be one of the fastest-growing edtech startups in the country with a complete focus on upskilling for tech careers in vernacular languages. In just 4 years, students from across 28 states and 5 union territories have enrolled in the company's tech-focused CCBP 4.0 Academy and Intensive 2.0 programs. NxtWave has also built a strong student community of more than a lakh across 3,500+ colleges across the country.

Anupam Pedarla, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at NxtWave, said, "Youth is the strength of our nation. Equipping them with the right skills can make India a global leader. Our aim is to bring world-class technology education to every corner of India. We believe every student has a lot of potential, and with proper guidance, they can achieve incredible success. Our NxtWave students have proven this time and again. This recognition from Forbes validates the change NxtWave is bringing into the lives of thousands of young individuals."

Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Co-founder and Head of Customer Experience at NxtWave, said, "This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the hard work of the NxtWave team and our students who dream big and learn consistently to secure great careers. Such accolades motivate us further towards our goal of preparing our youth for the tremendous opportunities in the technology sector."

Over the last couple of years, the startup has forged associations with 1700+ companies which includes giants like Amazon, Google, Bank of America among others, for facilitating successful hiring of its students. Furthering its mission of improving placements for India's youth, the company is on track to onboard 10,000 companies to hire its students in the next 2 years.

About NxtWave:

Founded by alumni of premier Indian institutions, including IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIIT Hyderabad - Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla, and Rahul Attuluri, NxtWave is on a mission to create India's largest online employability platform for tech careers. NxtWave offers vernacular, asynchronous, and online cohort-based training programs in Industry 4.0 Tech career tracks for college students, graduates, and early professionals. Over the past couple of years, NxtWave has facilitated the hiring of thousands of its learners by more than 1700 companies, ranging from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants. For more information on NxtWave, please visit: https://www.ccbp.in/

