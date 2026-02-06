Nykaa Pink Love Sale is Here - Big Deals, Small Prices, and Beauty Magic Galore

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Cupid may be working overtime, but Nykaa is doing the heavy lifting this February. The much-loved Nykaa Pink Love Sale is back from 6th to 15th February, going live 11 AM onwards, and it's bringing the biggest deals and the smallest prices of the season. With up to 60% off across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, luxury beauty and tools, plus irresistible free gifts and season-stealing offers, this is beauty shopping at its most extra.

At the heart of the sale is Nykaa's playful campaign theme, "Big Deals, Small Prices," where discounts are so good, you'll find yourself getting big beauty favourites at prices that feel delightfully small. The campaign film stars Brand Icon Sharvari, alongside Sheeba Chaddha, as her mom, bringing back their much-loved, laugh-out-loud mother-daughter banter. Set in a vibrant, larger-than-life beauty wonderland splashed with signature Nykaa pink, the film blends humour, heart and unbelievable prices, proving that every great beauty buy deserves a mom-approved nod. Catch the film here.

Top Deals on Luxury Beauty

Luxury lovers are in for a serious treat. Lancome is offering up to 20% off along with complimentary gifts and free minis, while YSL Beauty, Prada and Armani Beauty are extending flat discounts with luxury vials on all orders. Jo Malone London is bringing luxury gifts across purchases, and Estee Lauder and Clinique are rolling out attractive offers with buy-more-save-more deals. Makeup icons like Charlotte Tilbury are offering up to 20% off on bestsellers, while NARS, MILK Makeup and M.A.C are serving up to 30% off with exciting bundle offers.

Free Gifts on Orders

Because one great product is never enough. Nykaa Cosmetics is offering up to 50% off with free gifts on qualifying orders, while Kay Beauty brings up to 35% off with complimentary surprises. Skincare favourites like Dot & Key are offering up to 30% off with free gifts, Foxtale is running up to 40% off with a free gift on orders above Rs. 449, and Plum is offering a minimum 20% off with free gifts worth Rs 899. CeraVe adds to the excitement with free minis on all orders, The Derma Co ups the value with extra savings on multi-product buys, while haircare heroes Kerastase, Olaplex and Schwarzkopf Professional are spoiling shoppers with free gifts and minis across select orders and sale days.

Season's Hottest Offers

From everyday staples to cult favourites, the season's hottest deals are ready to be carted. Maybelline New York, Lakme and L'Oreal Paris are offering discounts of up to 50% off, while Neutrogena brings up to 40% off with gift-with-purchase offers. Bath and body favourites like Bath & Body Works are serving up bestsellers starting at Rs 899, and Victoria's Secret is turning up the heat with flat 50% off on select collections. Haircare brands such as L'Oreal Professionnel, WishCare and Bare Anatomy round out the sale with attractive discounts, tiered savings and free gifts.

For beauty lovers who live for a good surprise, there's plenty to get excited about. Nykaa will be dropping playful, limited-time flash deals throughout the sale, think up to 50% off luxe beauty when you least expect it, flat 20% off on Clinique and K-beauty favourite Beauty of Joseon, flat 25% off on NYX Professional Makeup for instant makeup bag upgrades, and a B1G1 treat on Foxtale's skincare must-haves. These quick-drop deals won't hang around for long, so keep an eye out, your next beauty crush might just pop up mid-scroll.

Making Valentine's gifting effortless, Nykaa is also introducing pre-packed, Nykaa-exclusive gift boxes, thoughtfully curated and perfect for the season. Shoppers can choose between a Limited Edition Korean Beauty Box, featuring some of the most-loved K-beauty essentials, and a Self-Care Box packed with indulgent bath and body favourites. Both gift boxes will be available at special discounted prices, making them an easy, no-fuss gifting pick this Valentine's Day.

Taking the Valentine's celebration offline, Nykaa is introducing the Nykaa Love Post Office at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai, an immersive, post-office-inspired pop-up where visitors can pen handwritten love notes and pair them with beauty gifts for their loved ones. Starting from February 6th to 15th, the experience celebrates every kind of love and brings Nykaa's Valentine's thoughts to life. Visitors to the pop-up can unlock exclusive offers such as additional savings of up to 20%, free gifts on orders above Rs 3,499, and curated gift sets across value tiers ranging from Rs 999 to Rs 2,999.

Adding to the excitement, Nykaa Play, Nykaa's interactive, in-app shopping destination, will be buzzing throughout the sale with daily live streams & win blockbuster giveaways, claim daily exclusive coupons via the 'Play & Win' Gamezonest Shoppers can also tune in to the 'Beauty Hotline aka Ask Nykaa Anything '!' liveshow segment streaming daily from 7th to 16th February, featuring top beauty creators, Nykaa army & industry experts.

Shop these favourites on www.nykaa.com or at a Nykaa store near you.

T & C apply.

For more information, please reach out to pr@nykaa.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)