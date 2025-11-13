Oculis Services Announces Agreement to Offer Harvard Online Digital Education Programs

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], November 13: Oculis Services Pvt Ltd today announced an agreement to offer digital courses from Harvard Online to learners globally. This agreement will leverage Oculis Services' network to provide professionals and organizations with access to these educational programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Oculis Services will facilitate enrolment for individuals into the catalogue of courses offered by Harvard Online. The agreement aims to equip learners with knowledge and skills in a range of skill areas including digital strategy, data science, leadership, and health care.

"This agreement with Oculis Services allows us to extend the reach of our programs," said Henry Kesner, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Harvard Online. "It aligns with our mission to provide valuable learning experiences to a global audience. Oculis Services will help make these programs available to more learners and organizations."

The Harvard Online courses will be delivered on Harvard's custom learning platform, accessed seamlessly from AAI Solutions, Inc.'s proprietary LearningOS platform, a US-based company specializing in educational technology.

"AAI Solutions is proud to support this global partnership by powering Harvard Online's programs through our LearningOS platform," said Tom Olivier, CEO of AAI Solutions, Inc. "Together with Oculis Services, we are committed to delivering a seamless and impactful learning experience for professionals and organizations worldwide."

The agreement will enable individuals and organizations to access courses designed and delivered by Harvard Online, with support from Oculis Services. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion from Harvard.

"This agreement with Harvard Online is an important development for Oculis Services and a significant opportunity for the learners we serve," said Rahul Sharma, Director at Oculis Services Pvt Ltd. "We look forward to making these courses available to our clients and are dedicated to providing access and support for all participants."

About Harvard Online

Harvard Online is a business unit within the President and Fellows of Harvard College and is part of the Harvard University Office of the Vice Provost for Advances in Learning. It provides programs of instruction on a variety of subjects to learners globally.

About Oculis Services Pvt Ltd

Oculis Services Pvt Ltd is an education services provider that facilitates access to professional development programs from academic institutions for a global audience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822334/Oculis_Harvard_Online_collab.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822333/Oculis_Logo.jpg

