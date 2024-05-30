VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: Odoo is the leading all-in-one business management software suite, meeting the demands of businesses of all sizes, industries, and verticals. All apps are fully integrated to manage everything from CRM to accounting, seamlessly connecting your data to create a streamlined process.

As it is open-source, it is not only highly customizable, but also offers efficient and rapid scalability. This makes it a cost-effective option for businesses of all sizes, from startups to large corporations.

Odoo Community Days India 2024: India's Biggest Tech & Business Event

Calling all business leaders, IT professionals, and Odoo enthusiasts! Get ready for India's biggest tech and business event of the year, Odoo Community Days India 2024 - taking place on August 23-24 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, India.

Odoo Community Days India 2024 is a unique opportunity for businesses of all sizes to explore the transformative power of Odoo. This two-day event will bring together Odoo experts, users & customers, developers, and implementation partners, to share their knowledge, insights, and best business practices.

What to Expect at Odoo Community Days India 2024

* Keynote addresses: Fabien Pinckears, CEO & founder of Odoo will demonstrate the features coming to the new version Odoo 18.0.

* Inspiring Sessions: Enter the world of integrated business software with over 100 insightful talks spread across two days. Learn from the Odoo product, consultants, implementation partners & developers about the upcoming features of key apps including CRM, Accounting, inventory, e-commerce, marketing, and get insight of how it will help you to streamline your business process.

* Expand Your Network: Over 5,000 attendees from all across India are expected at the event. This is your chance to meet other businesses, share ideas, and build valuable connections that can help your company grow.

* Exhibitors: Connect and interact with 100+ Odoo Partners from all over the world to showcase their latest solutions and innovations and establish professional connections.

* Evening Parties: Wrap up your day with our evening parties - a mix of live concerts, delicious dinners, and mocktails.

Who should attend?

* Business Owner: Looking for next generation business solutions.

* Students: For exploring opportunities to become a part of Odoo Community.

* Partner Prospects: Companies interested in collaborating with Odoo and becoming a valued partner.

Why Attend?

* Unveil the Latest: Be among the first to discover Odoo 18.0's latest features.

* Expert Insights: Learn best practices from Odoo product, consultants, implementation partners & developers

* Expand Your Network: Connect with Odoo users, partners, and developers.

* Boost Your Skills: Develop your Odoo knowledge and skills to optimize business processes.

* Stay Competitive: Gain a competitive edge by learning how Odoo adapts your business to the ever-changing tech landscape.

Register Now and Save Your Spot!

Registration for Odoo Community Days India 2024 is now open! Secure your spot at this premier event. Visit Odoo Community Days India for more information and registration details.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn, connect, and collaborate at Odoo Community Days India 2024!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)