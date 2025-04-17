Ofis Square Strengthens Presence in Vatika Business Park with Major Expansion

HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 17: Ofis Square, a premier provider of coworking and managed office spaces, is excited to announce the expansion of its presence within Vatika Business Park, a 1-million sq. ft. LEED Platinum Office Campus developed by Vatika Group. This strategic move follows the success of its operations in Gurugram's Sohna Road market and reinforces its position as a leading workspace solutions provider. With this expansion, Ofis Square has added approximately 1 lakh sq. ft. of premium office space, further strengthening its commitment to providing modern, flexible, and high-end workspaces.

Gurugram's commercial real estate sector is experiencing rapid growth, with increasing demand for fully equipped and adaptable office solutions that promote innovation and collaboration. Understanding this need, Ofis Square has expanded into Vatika Business Park, a prestigious commercial hub known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, prime location, and seamless connectivity. The new space is designed to cater to businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs looking for a work environment that enhances productivity while fostering a dynamic and inspiring culture.

Speaking about this milestone, Saroj Mittal, Founder of Ofis Square, stated, "Our journey on Sohna Road has been incredibly rewarding, and the positive response from corporates highlights the growing demand for high-quality, flexible office spaces. Expanding further within Vatika Business Park was a natural progression, enabling us to offer our workspace solutions to a larger community. With this expansion, we continue to provide organizations with an enriching experience that seamlessly integrates convenience, technology, and design. Our mission at Ofis Square is to redefine work culture by delivering well-planned, professionally managed office spaces that drive efficiency, collaboration, and business growth."

Adding to its brand appeal, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, as the Brand Ambassador of Ofis Square, embodies the company's vision of modern, vibrant, and innovative workspaces. Her association reflects the brand's commitment to providing dynamic and stylish work environments tailored to today's professionals and enterprises.

Vatika Business Park stands out as a preferred destination for corporate offices due to its strategic location, world-class amenities, and well-structured business ecosystem. Its proximity to NH-8 and key corporate and residential hubs ensures unmatched convenience for professionals and businesses. Ofis Square's newly expanded coworking space in Gurgaon within the park will feature fully managed office spaces that blend advanced technology, ergonomic design, and luxurious hospitality services. Businesses can expect a seamless working experience with high-speed internet, state-of-the-art conference rooms, dedicated office suites, shared workspaces, and a comprehensive suite of business support services--all aimed at boosting efficiency and creativity.

Ofis Square has built a trusted reputation in the coworking space and managed offices sector by offering world-class, scalable office solutions. With a strong emphasis on design, cutting-edge technology, and personalized services, it continues to create future-ready workplaces that cater to the evolving needs of businesses. The expansion at Vatika Business Park marks another major milestone in reinforcing Ofis Square's presence across prime commercial hubs like Gurgaon, and Noida, while advancing its mission to deliver exceptional, future-ready workspace solutions.

