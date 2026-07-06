Omnigel strengthens its portfolio with the introduction of Omnigel Maxstrong

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Omnigel, Cipla Health's leading pain relief brand, has announced the launch of Omnigel Maxstrong, its latest offering in the pain relief segment. The new variant is built for individuals whose active routines often lead to repeated muscle and joint discomfort. Marks its entry into the 2% diclofenac category to address recurring pain with long-lasting relief.

The launch marks Omnigel's entry into the evolving 2% diclofenac category, which is increasingly being adopted across the industry as an advanced formulation for pain management.

Omnigel Maxstrong is designed for individuals who deal with muscle and joint pain more often than usual, especially as part of active, everyday routines. The formulation is aimed at providing 5X Action and long-lasting relief, making it easier to go about daily activities with consistency.

The launch also marks a key milestone for the brand, with Omnigel introducing its first sub-brand along with a distinctive packaging design. The new look reflects a more contemporary and premium identity, while retaining recognisable elements such as the brand's red palette and core pain relief cues to ensure continuity with its existing equity.

Omnigel Maxstrong will be available in gel (30 gm) and spray formats (35 gm, 55 gm, 75 gm and 100 gm), expanding the brand's portfolio across multiple formats to cater to varying consumer preferences.

Omnigel continues to build on its core promise of enabling effective pain management, with solutions aimed at supporting sustained movement in everyday life.

About Cipla Health Limited

Cipla Health Limited, the fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) arm of Cipla, was incorporated in 2015 with a vision to spearhead the wellness wave in India. Cipla Health has delivered rapid growth and today plays across a diverse portfolio of 20 brands with most key brands being No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. The portfolio includes products in Pain Care (Omnigel), Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Oral Rehydration Solutions (Prolyte), Medicated Ointments (Cipladine), Cough & Cold (Cofsils and Naselin), Multi Vitamins (Maxirich), Weight Gain (Endura Mass) and Personal Care (Rivela Dermascience, Cetafresh, Tugain Essentials, Astaberry).

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