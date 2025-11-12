OMRON Healthcare Announces Second Investment in Tricog Health to Advance AI-Powered Cardiac Care in India

PRNewswire

Kyoto [Japan], November 12: OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. today announced additional investment in India-based AI medtech startup TRICOG HEALTH INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED. This is OMRON Healthcare's second wave of investment in Tricog, following an initial investment in March 2023, further strengthening the partnership to accelerate business growth.

India's pressing cardiovascular challenges

According to WHO data, cardio- and cerebrovascular diseases are the No. 1 and No. 2 causes of death in India[1], and against the backdrop of changing lifestyles and a rapidly aging population, patient numbers are only expected to continue increasing. Meanwhile, healthcare providers face multiple constraints: Per capita, India has far fewer certified cardiologists than Japan or the United States, leading to a severe shortage of specialists qualified to analyze ECG data. Furthermore, not all medical facilities have access to the specialist equipment required for advanced diagnostics such as ECG testing.

To address these needs, and facilitate the timely provision of preventive care for those who need it, Tricog Health fuses cutting edge AI analysis built from more than a decade of ECG data, with the human expertise of over 100 in-house clinical specialists. Together, these strengths provide the platform for the development of devices and services tailored to frontline clinical workflows.

[1] WHO, Cause of Death (2019); CIA, The World Factbook.

Remote monitoring collaboration for heart-failure care

Since 2023, OMRON Healthcare and Tricog Health have been working together on the development and launch of KeeboHealth, a remote monitoring service for heart-failure patients that integrates Tricog's AI-based ECG analytics with OMRON's connected electrocardiograph devices. By analyzing home-recorded ECG and blood pressure data, and sharing the results with physicians, the service improves diagnostic efficiency and helps prevent post-treatment recurrence.

Deepening the partnership toward Going for ZERO

Through this new investment, OMRON Healthcare will further strengthen its strategic partnership with Tricog Health, setting ambitious joint goals to introduce solutions aligned with local clinical needs in India, while advancing the development and delivery of ever-higher-value devices and services. This collaboration is also an important component of OMRON Healthcare's corporate mission, Going for ZERO, which sets the ambitious goal of a future in which adverse cerebrovascular and cardiovascular events are a thing of the past.

Quote from Dr Charit Bhograj, CEO Tricog Health:

"Together, we will accelerate a hospital-to-home rollout, pairing OMRON's world-class medical devices with Keebo™ AI-powered, guideline-aware workflows, to streamline diagnosis, improve cardiovascular management, and reduce avoidable healthcare costs across Asia, Africa and other key international markets."

Quote from Ayumu Okada, President and CEO, OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd.

"India is at a pivotal moment when it comes to facing cardiovascular disease, and we are proud to deepen our partnership with Tricog Health to bring advanced remote patient monitoring services and early detection to patients nationwide. We take a proactive approach to strategic partnerships, working with collaborators who help us move faster and innovate further. Combining Tricog's AI-driven cardiology platform with OMRON's medical technology will improve outcomes, reduce risk and bring us closer to our global vision of 'Going for ZERO' cardiovascular events."

About Tricog Health

Tricog is an AI company building foundation models for cardiovascular diagnosis and management. Founded in 2014 by interventional cardiologist Dr Charit Bhograj, Tricog's multimodal models interpret ECG and ultrasound signals to enable real-time detection of up to 140 heart conditions and to activate standardised care pathways from home to hospital via the Keebo™ cardiovascular AI platform.

Tricog's solutions, including InstaECG™, InstaEcho™, and Keebo™, are deployed across 12,500+ clinics and hospitals in 12+ countries (Asia and Africa). To date, the company has screened 31 million+ patients and identified ~1,000,000 critical cases who then entered guideline-based care, making Tricog among the world's most widely used systems for cardiovascular detection and management. In partnership with global device leaders and health systems, Tricog is advancing earlier diagnosis, GDMT optimisation, and ACS/rhythm pathways to make quality heart care accessible to 100 million people by 2030.

For more information, visit www.tricog.com

Contact person:

Dr Charit Bhograj

drcharit@tricog.com

+919663375833

(1) Company Name: TRICOG HEALTH INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

(2) Business: Remote ECG analysis services for medical institutions; development and sales of electrocardiographs

(3) Established: August 27, 2014

(4) Headquarters: Singapore

(5) Representative (Title/Name): CEO / Charit Bhograj

About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment. Aiming to realize its vision, "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society," the company develops products for cardiovascular condition management, respiratory care, and pain therapy. Building on this, it has introduced a new digital health ecosystem that bridges patients and healthcare professionals, helping to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, the worsening of respiratory diseases, and limitations caused by chronic pain.

With over 400 million units sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has striven to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, providing products and services in over 130 countries.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://healthcare.omron.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omron-healthcare-co-ltd-/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2820720/Blue_White_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)