Open Vision Engineering Raises $11 Million to Drive Next Phase of Pocket's Growth

BusinessWire India

San Francisco [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Open Vision Engineering, Inc., the AI hardware company behind Pocket, a dedicated device designed to capture conversations, organize insights, and help users stay present, today announced that it has raised $11 million in funding from a group of investors, including Accel and Y Combinator. The newly secured capital will be used to expand the company's team, with a particular focus on design and engineering talent, while supporting the development of new hardware form factors and the continued evolution of the Pocket product platform.

Pocket is an AI-powered device that helps users capture and organize important conversations. It automatically turns meetings, calls, and discussions into easy-to-read summaries, notes, follow-up email drafts, and action items, making it easier for individuals and teams to stay organized and on track. Built with a strong focus on privacy and security, Pocket is HIPAA and SOC 2 compliant, uses end-to-end encryption to protect data, does not use customer information to train its AI models, and only records conversations when users choose to enable recording. Pocket officially launched in October 2025, shipping more than 10,000 devices on launch day. Since then, it has seen strong adoption among prosumers and enterprise customers, including DoorDash, while maintaining rapid month-on-month growth, exceeding 50% in several months.

As India's technology ecosystem and adoption of AI continue to accelerate, Pocket plans to expand its presence in the country as part of its long- term growth strategy. The company intends to grow its team across engineering, AI, product design, and operations while continuing to invest in building local talent and capabilities. This reflects Pocket's confidence in India's innovation ecosystem and its growing role in shaping the future of AI.

Pocket has established itself as one of the most promising companies in the AI hardware space. The company gained early momentum after a concept video released in late 2024 generated thousands of pre-orders and became the most-watched product launch from the Y Combinator Winter 2026 cohort. By March 2026, the company achieved an annualized revenue run rate of $27 million and shipped more than 35,000 devices globally.

Akshay Narisetti, Co-Founder and CEO, Pocket said, "Our vision behind Pocket has always been to help people stay more present, not more distracted. We see tremendous potential for Pocket to empower professionals and organizations to work more efficiently, collaborate more effectively, and unlock greater productivity. India remains a strategic market for us, and we are actively exploring partnerships with enterprises across the country. This reflects our long-term commitment to supporting India's growing innovation ecosystem and contributing to its digital transformation journey."

Cecilia Wang, Partner at Accel, said, "Pocket is helping define a new category of AI-native devices. The team has combined exceptional product vision with impressive execution, building something people love and use every day. We're looking forward to supporting the team as they scale, reach millions more users, and help shape the future of AI hardware."

In addition to Accel and Y Combinator, the total $11 million also included funding from several prominent investors, including Guillermo Rauch, Founder and CEO of Vercel; Mati Staniszewski, Co-Founder of ElevenLabs; and Kaz Nejatian, CEO of Opendoor and former COO of Shopify.

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