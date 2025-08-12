OPPO Launches India's Only Smartphones with a Cooling Fan - OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 12: OPPO India has unveiled the OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G, featuring the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G -- India's first smartphones to feature a built-in cooling fan*, setting a new benchmark in smartphone thermal management. Designed for performance seekers and multi-taskers, the series is purpose-built for gaming, heavy multitasking, and extended outdoor usage. Equipped with an advanced active and passive thermal design, powerful processors, a massive 7000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOCTM fast charging, a 120Hz Eye-friendly E-sports Level Flat Screen, the K13 Turbo Series delivers sustained, high-performance experiences even during the most demanding scenarios, making it an ideal choice for today's dynamic and performance-driven youth.

Available at a starting price of ₹27,999 for the 8GB+128GB and ₹29,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G will be offered in three colour options: White Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick. The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G, starting at ₹37,999 for the 8GB+256GB and ₹39,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, will be available in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick racing designs. Pre-bookings for both smartphones begin on 11 August 2025, with the K13 Turbo Pro 5G going on sale from 15 August 2025 and the K13 Turbo 5G from 18 August 2025 on Flipkart, OPPO India e-store and retail stores. During the pre-booking period and on the first sale day, consumers can avail an instant discount of ₹3,000 with select bank offers or exchange bonus, along with an additional 9-month No Cost EMI option--bringing the effective price to ₹24,999 and ₹26,999 for the K13 Turbo 5G, and ₹34,999 and ₹36,999 for the K13 Turbo Pro 5G respectively. Shoppers can also experience Turbo speed delivery of the OPPO K13 Turbo Series at their doorstep through Flipkart Minutes.

"The K13 Turbo Series is built for today's performance-driven consumers, especially gamers and heavy users who want power, speed, endurance, and clever cooling all in one handset," said Savio D'Souza, Head of Product Communications, OPPO India. "With their advanced thermal design, high-performance chipsets, vibrant high-refresh displays, and large-capacity batteries, both models deliver what we like to call 'overpowered' performance. The result is flagship-grade gaming and all-day productivity that's now accessible to a wider audience, without the typical heat and battery drain that hold most smartphones back, he added."

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President - Mobiles, Flipkart, said "Mobile gaming in India is witnessing phenomenal growth, driven by a new generation of young, performance-focused consumers who demand smartphones that can keep up with their gaming ambitions without compromising on value or reliability. The OPPO K13 Turbo Series is a testament to that demand--combining overpowered performance, long-lasting battery life, and innovative features like advanced cooling to deliver a truly gamer-ready experience. As part of our longstanding partnership with OPPO India, we are proud to bring this power-packed series to millions of customers across the country through Flipkart and look forward to helping redefine what mid-range smartphones can deliver."

Storm Engine, the Most Powerful Air-Cooling Technology Ever

The OPPO K13 Turbo Series debuts a breakthrough active and passive cooling system designed to deliver measurable gains in sustained performance. By maintaining lower operating temperatures during extended use, the system enables consistent peak output without thermal throttling. In gaming scenarios such as BGMI, device temperatures are reduced by 2-4°C* compared to conventional smartphones, allowing smoother, uninterrupted gameplay.

At the centre of this innovation is OPPO's self-developed Storm Engine, the most advanced air-cooling technology ever implemented in a smartphone. Capable of delivering 220% more airflow than conventional smartphone fans and improving overall cooling performance by 20%, Storm Engine is the result of four years of development and nine design iterations. This compact, high-efficiency system integrates high airflow, full-level waterproofing, and ultra-low power consumption. Its precision-engineered L-shaped duct with ultra-low airflow resistance directs cool air directly to the processor for targeted heat dissipation, avoiding the volume sacrifices of traditional extended duct designs. An arc-shaped vortex tongue further optimises airflow uniformity, while the micro centrifugal fan--featuring industry-leading 0.1mm ultra-thin blades--spins at 18,000 RPM to boost airflow by an additional 20%. Thirteen ultra-thin 0.1mm heat dissipation fins expand the heat exchange area by 10 percent, tripling dissipation efficiency over conventional approaches.

To address the challenge of limited internal space, the Storm Engine module is 70% smaller than traditional solutions, creating space for other components and enabling the integration of a larger 7000mAh battery without increasing thickness. Setting a new benchmark for durability, it is also the industry's only smartphone cooling fan module with full-level waterproofing, certified to IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6 standards. Complementing the active system is a large 7000mm² vapour chamber cooling and a 19,000mm² graphite layer, which passively distribute and dissipate heat across the CPU, battery, and display. Together, these systems maintain stable frame rates, accelerate recovery from heat build-up, and ensure comfort even in outdoor gaming conditions.

Power. Precision. Performance.

The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G, powered by the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, sets a new benchmark for mid-premium performance. Delivering a 31% boost in CPU speed and a 49% jump in GPU power over its predecessor, it effortlessly handles marathon gaming, intensive multitasking, and AI-driven applications. Its next-gen Adreno GPU, built on an advanced sliced architecture similar to Snapdragon 8 Elite, ensures ultra-smooth graphics and rapid frame delivery even in demanding titles. Beyond raw performance, the integrated NPU brings advanced on-device AI capabilities -- from real-time image understanding to intelligent gameplay optimisations -- without relying on the cloud, preserving privacy and reducing latency. Future-ready connectivity with Wi-Fi 7, 5G speeds up to 4.2 Gbps, and Bluetooth 6.0 guarantees uninterrupted online play and lightning-fast downloads, making it an elite choice for gamers and creators alike.

On the other hand, the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G, driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, combines efficiency with high-output gaming performance. Its All-Big Core architecture and enlarged L3 cache deliver up to 41% faster multi-core performance while cutting power consumption by 40% compared to the previous generation. Paired with the ARM G720 MC7 GPU, it sustains high frame rates and vivid visuals even under heavy load. The upgraded NPU 880 boosts AI efficiency by 40%, enabling features like real-time scene optimisation, lag-free voice commands, and smart system tuning. Designed for users who demand speed without sacrificing battery endurance, the K13 Turbo 5G delivers consistently strong gaming and multitasking performance, even in high-temperature, high-pressure environments.

Made to Game, Built to Last

The OPPO K13 Turbo Series is built for gamers who demand both peak performance and the ability to sustain it over long sessions. Its advanced cooling system works in tandem with a large vapour chamber and seven-layer graphite structure to deliver sustained performance, low thermal rise, and stable frame rates--up to 120FPS--even in demanding titles.

Beyond cooling, the K13 Turbo Series is optimised for immersive and precise gaming. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 on the K13 Turbo Pro 5G enables Snapdragon enhanced Super Frame and Super Resolution, intelligently boosting frame rates and upscaling graphics in real time for sharper details, HDR visuals, and fluid motion without the need for a separate display chip. Precision control is delivered through the Synopsys 3910P flagship touch IC, Gaming Hot Zones calibration, Screen Protector Detection that maintains over 95% tap accuracy, Splash Touch for responsiveness with moisture, and Glove Mode for accurate input even with gloves up to 5mm thick. Dual stereo speakers, OReality Audio, and Ultra Volume Mode up to 300% provide a spatial and realistic soundstage, while AI Game Assistant features such as One-Tap Replay, Silent Launch, and Footstep Enhancer and X-axis linear motor give players a competitive edge. With India's only smartphone featuring an integrated cooling fan, the OPPO K13 Turbo Series combines power, sustained thermal control, precise touch, and immersive sound to set a new benchmark for mobile gaming in 2025.

Battery That Lasts Like A Legend

The OPPO K13 Turbo Series is powered by a 5-year durable 7000mAh large-capacity battery designed to deliver long-lasting performance and reliability. Supported by 80W SuperVOOCTM Flash Charge, the device can charge from 1% to 100% in just 54 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime. For uninterrupted gaming and extended usage, the series features Bypass Charging, which directs power straight to the motherboard when plugged in--reducing heat build-up during high-performance tasks and helping preserve battery health. The Intelligent Charging Engine 5.0 further enhances efficiency and longevity by intelligently adapting to usage scenarios. It can automatically release temperature limits to accelerate charging when needed, identify night-time charging patterns to slow the charge rate for improved battery health, enable maximum 80 percent charge protection, and support charging even in extreme cold conditions as low as -25°C. Together, these innovations ensure the OPPO K13 Turbo Series delivers sustained power, cooler operation, and optimised battery life for years to come.

Racing-Inspired Design Meets Immersive Display

The OPPO K13 Turbo Series features a 120Hz eye-friendly e-sports level flat screen, designed for smooth visuals and long-lasting comfort whether gaming indoors or outdoors. Its racing performance design, inspired by the relentless pursuit of limits and the spirit of self-transcendence on the racetrack, blends individuality with bold fashion aesthetics. Measuring 162.78 x 77.22 mm, with a slim 8.31 mm profile and weighing 208g (K13 Turbo Pro 5G)/ 207g (K13 Turbo 5G), it offers a balanced in-hand feel. The K13 Turbo Pro adds the Turbo Breathing Light, with two built-in breathing lights and eight colour options for dynamic personalisation. The K13 Turbo Pro 5G is available in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, Midnight Maverick, whereas the K13 Turbo 5G comes with Turbo Luminous Ring and in 3 colour options - White Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick, offering fresh, trend-forward choices that reflect contemporary youth's spirit of bold exploration. High-strength crystal shield glass and full-level waterproofing ensure durability without compromising style.

On the front, the K13 Turbo Series is equipped with a 6.8-inch LTPS flexible AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1280), 454 PPI, and 10-bit colour depth for sharp, vibrant visuals. With a global peak brightness of 1,600 nits, it remains clear even in high ambient light, while the 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate deliver fluid motion and ultra-responsive touch. The display also integrates an in-display fingerprint sensor for fast, secure, and convenient unlocking. Powered by a flagship-grade gaming touchscreen chip, it offers a gaming-grade touch experience with support for wet-hand and glove mode, ensuring smooth operation in any environment. OPPO's advanced eye-friendly technology reduces visual fatigue, keeping the display comfortable to view even in low-light conditions, making the K13 Turbo Series as durable, stylish, and immersive as it is performance-driven.

Ultra HD Vivid Imaging with AI Precision

The OPPO K13 Turbo Series elevates mobile photography with a 50MP Ultra HD main camera featuring OIS (K13 Turbo Pro 5G) and EIS for pro-level clarity and reduced blur, paired with a 2MP auxiliary camera for depth. On the front, a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor ensures sharp, vibrant selfies. Backed by OPPO's advanced imaging algorithms, the system delivers vivid detail, balanced colours, and natural low-light performance. Enhancing creativity, the built-in AI Editor introduces powerful tools such as AI Clarity Enhancer for texture-rich, high-definition image transformation, AI Eraser for precise object or passer-by removal, AI Unblur to recover sharpness in a single tap, and AI Reflection Remover to eliminate glare while naturally restoring scene details. Whether capturing life's moments or refining them in post-editing, the OPPO K13 Turbo Series ensures every shot is a masterpiece.

Smarter Every Step: AI That Adapts to You

The OPPO K13 Turbo Series is powered by ColorOS 15, delivering targeted enhancements for gaming, outdoor use, productivity, and creativity. Gamers benefit from an upgraded AI Game Assistant with a new Gaming Camera for instant screenshots, in-game photo capture, and one-click 30-second replay, plus Silent Startup and a floating window app switch for uninterrupted play. Floating window memory enables smooth multitasking, letting users game while chatting or browsing strategies.

High-Energy Outdoor Mode 2.0 boosts performance in weak network and high-temperature environments, improving app retention, signal stability, and voice clarity, while working with the Storm Engine cooling system to maintain peak performance. For work, AI Voice delivers smart document summaries, image-text analysis, and cross-device interconnection with PCs and tablets, alongside real-time AI call translation in multiple languages. Creative users get AI Best Face for expression optimisation and a 4K Ultra-Clear Export feature for live photos and videos with ProXDR effects. Together, ColorOS 15 ensures the K13 Turbo Series is smooth, intelligent, and ready for any scenario.

OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro: Immersive Sound, All-Day Comfort

Alongside the K13 Turbo Series, OPPO also introduced the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro, a compact, feature-rich TWS designed for long-lasting performance and superior sound. The Enco Buds 3 Pro deliver up to 54 hours of total playback (or around 12 hours on a single charge), supported by OPPO's Hyper Durable Battery and backed by TUV Rheinland Battery Health Certification, which helps preserve battery capacity over time. A 12.4mm extra-large dynamic driver with titanium plating and enhanced bass tuning produces deep, balanced, immersive audio, while the Enco Master customizable equalizer (3 presets + 6-band EQ) lets users fine-tune sound to their taste.

For gamers and video watchers, 47ms ultra-low latency ensures synchronicity between audio and action. Connectivity is seamless with Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Connection, and Google Fast Pair, and intuitive touch controls plus AI Assistant support make everyday use effortless. Built to withstand active lifestyles, the buds carry an IP55 dust- and water-resistance rating and come in an ultra-light ergonomic package for all-day comfort. Priced at ₹1,799, the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro will be available for sale in Black and White colour options exclusively on Flipkart and OPPO India e-store from 27 August 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)