Orient Tradelink Limited Bags Exclusive Rights for First-Ever Divyang Cricket World Cup - A Historic Leap Towards Inclusive Sports

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 20: In what is being hailed as a landmark moment in Indian sports broadcasting and inclusive athletic empowerment, Orient Tradelink Limited has officially secured the exclusive marketing, merchandising, and promotion rights for the first-ever Divyang Cricket World Cup, to be held from November 25 to December 3, 2025, across Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi-NCR.

With cricket leagues booming across the globe, this initiative is set to redefine the sporting narrative in India--not through stardom, but through spirit, grit, and inclusivity.

The Tournament That Breaks Boundaries

Featuring 8 nations, this pioneering international para-cricket tournament will not only highlight elite cricketing skill but also champion differently-abled athletes who have long deserved the world's stage. With matches culminating in the final on World Disability Day (December 3), the World Cup is more than sport--it is a statement.

History in the Making: Every Match to be Telecast Live

In a bold first, Orient Tradelink Limited is bringing live telecast of every single match, marking a monumental leap in visibility for para-cricket. Talks are already in advanced stages with leading broadcasters and digital platforms, promising wide-reaching coverage and national attention.

"It's not just a broadcast--it's a revolution in how we view sports," says Supriya Saxena, Senior journalist and Project Manager. "Para cricket deserves the limelight, and this is the beginning of that long-overdue transformation."

Aum Sportainment Pvt. Ltd. & DCCBI Join Hands with Orient

In a major strategic alignment, Aum Sportainment Pvt. Ltd. and DCCBI have awarded Orient Tradelink Limited the commercial rights to the next three World Cups, giving the company a long-term runway to build this into a recurring global property. The rights cover live production, branding, merchandising, event execution, and promotions, ensuring a 360° engagement with fans, sponsors, and media alike.

From Entertainment to Empowerment: Orient's Evolution in Motion

Having built its name in media, films, and wellness, Orient Tradelink is now scripting a new chapter--as a torchbearer for inclusive sports.

But here's the real question:

In a country obsessed with cricket, can we now make space for every cricketer--regardless of ability?

This isn't just about showcasing talent; it's about shifting mindsets. Orient is now more than a brand--it's a cause. A mission. A movement. One that doesn't wait for change but drives it.

What's Coming Next?

- Live telecast of all matches

- National press conference announcing full tournament roadmap

- Merchandising line featuring official jerseys, memorabilia, and collectibles

- Sponsor & CSR collaborations to build social capital through sport

- World-class medical and support facilities for all athletes

- Social media campaigns & influencer partnerships to rally public support

Towards a New Sporting Future

This World Cup is not just about cricket--it's about courage, commitment, and change. And Orient Tradelink Limited is proud to be at the frontlines of this movement, proving that sport is not just ability--it's belief.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)