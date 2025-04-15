Ospree Duty Free x APTRA India, the Three Day Conference Closes with a Momentum for the Future

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Ospree Duty Free brought its collaboration with APTRA India Conference 2025, held from April 7th to 9th at The Trident Hotel, Mumbai to a successful close. As the Platinum host partner, Ospree Duty Free with APTRA helped deliver a three-day event that brought together global leaders from travel retail, aviation, spirits, and luxury. The event featured exclusive launches, high-level networking, a gala dinner, and appearances by Yuvraj Singh and Ajay Devgn.

APTRA curated its second conference as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in the industry. The 2025 edition focused on India's emerging travel retail market, backed by an upsurge in travellers, airport expansions, and discerning consumer preferences.

The highlight of the conference was the Gala Dinner hosted by Ospree Duty Free on April 8th, which welcomed key industry stakeholders, international delegates, and prominent personalities. The evening kicked off with Sarah Jane Dias--Miss India, acclaimed actor, musician, and the face of several global brands, taking the stage as host. With her seasoned professionalism, effortless charisma, and natural flair for entertainment, she truly made the stage her own. Followed by a captivating lineup of performances including a mentalist act, a sitarist ensemble, an energetic drum circle, and a dynamic Bollywood dance troupe, the night was a celebration of everything luxury.

Adding to the glamour of the evening, Yuvraj Singh took the stage and shared his insights on the FINO lifestyle and the passion behind this brand. The gala dinner further was graced by ace actor Ajay Devgn whose presence reflected the convergence of luxury, celebrity, and commerce that defines the Indian travel retail space today.

An Ospree Duty Free Spokesperson shared, "It was an honour to host our peers and partners from around the world and showcase the vibrancy of India's travel retail landscape. This platform allowed us to celebrate not just the evolution of our industry, but also the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and cultural richness that defines India. Through landmark product launches, meaningful conversations, and shared experiences, we're proud to have played a role in setting the tone for the future of travel retail."

Executive Director of APTRA, Anne Kavanagh, shared,

"India is at the cusp of becoming a major force in global travel retail, and the APTRA India Conference is a significant step in forging meaningful conversations and partnerships to help the industry grow. With Ospree as our host partner, together we delved into the potential of this thriving market. We're looking forward to further collaborations in the future."

The APTRA x Ospree event was a landmark conference in the aviation industry, highlighting Ospree's position as a hub for premium experiences and luxury retail, leading India's charge in the evolving global duty-free arena.

