Oven Story Pizza Accelerates Expansion Plans, Targets 200 Stores in Two Years

New Delhi [India], November 6: Oven Story Pizza, a fast-growing pizza chain known for its standout toppings, and innovative fusion flavours, is set out on an ambitious journey - to open 200 offline stores in the next two years. With a loyal customer base and growing popularity among millennials and Gen Z, the brand aims to strengthen its presence in major cities and explore emerging markets nationwide.

Category challenges

Gen Zs and millennials both seem to have a considerable liking for Pizza. It seems to be an undisputed meal option for people of various age groups. As per internet search trends, the terms 'order pizza online' and 'pizza delivery near me' have considerably surged in the post-pandemic era. Here's a plot twist though. People aren't really looking only for Pizzas, they are craving for experience. That are talkworthy and Instagrammable!

From single-consumption pizza slices to giant pizzas for group ordering, the multiple innovations are what make this food category exciting and relevant. Undoubtedly, it is a pretty cluttered segment, but the right customer-first innovation in terms of toppings and overall experience can give Oven Story an edge over other dominant Pizza players.

The standout topping pizza supremacy

Oven story is known for its unique toppings pizzas like Dragonfire schezwan pizzas, Pesto paradiso pizzas, Fabulous feta pizzas, Veggie fantasy pizzas & Fusion fiesta pizzas. It's extensive menu caters to different taste buds and ensures there is something new and exciting for the different audience segments. The brand has also ensured that it has numerous options even for someone who simply wants to nibble!

The expansion

Oven Story Pizza's plan involves expanding into metro cities and tier-II & tier-III cities, capitalizing on rapid urbanization and increasing preference for food delivery services. Within two years, Oven Story aims to cover both densely populated areas and emerging urban centres to cater to a broad customer demographic. The brand has recently opened its first flagship store at Saguna More, Bailey Road, Patna, followed by another store in Anand, located in the vibrant state of Gujarat. Both these stores have exciting customer-first offerings specifically created to offer a unique dine-in experience.

The brand's use of digital marketing channels, influencer partnerships, and social media engagement has also positioned it as a trendy and modern choice. It has already created a niche for its products. As it expands, Oven story Pizza plans to continue targeting young, urban consumers who value both convenience and unique experiences. This positioning is expected to support its growth in both established and emerging markets. The brand has also smartly made use of hyper-local marketing strategies to drive growth for its new outlets.

The consumer shifts

One noteworthy shift that has happened in the past few years is that more and more consumers from tier 1 cities are now shifting towards gourmet pizzas, whereas the the tier 1 markets are now ready for QSR. Since the Oven story Pizza menu has a combination of both, catering to these two completely polar trends seems easy for Oven story Pizza. It can be someone looking for gourmet Pizza delivery near me in a metro city like Mumbai, Bangalore or someone looking to order pizza online in Patna, Oven story Pizza seems to be ready to cater to both consumer segments.

Conclusion

Oven Story Pizza's ambitious expansion to 200 stores in two years is a testament to its vision of becoming a dominant force in the Indian QSR landscape. By addressing consumer demand, leveraging cloud kitchens, and positioning itself as a modern, experience-driven brand, Oven Story is well-poised to achieve its growth targets. The journey won't be without challenges, but with a clear strategy and strong brand identity, Oven story has the potential to redefine how Indian consumers experience pizza.

Currently Oven Story - The standout topping pizza is available to order from EatSure, Oven Story App, and food aggregators.

