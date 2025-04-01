Own the Sun: Ishaan Khatter & Lakm Sun Expert Turn SPF Into the Ultimate Fashion Must-Have at the Saaksha & Kinni Show

Lakm�" Fashion Week

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Lakm�" Fashion Week has always been about trendsetting fashion and bold beauty, but this season, it's skincare that stole the spotlight - specifically SPF. The Lakm�" Sunstopper Show brought a fresh twist to the runway, proving that the hottest accessory this summer isn't a statement outfit--it's SPF.

And no one embodied this energy better than India's global phenomenon and Bollywood's breakout star, Ishaan Khatter. Having delivered stellar performances in The Perfect Couple and A Suitable Boy, he's now set to take on the world with his highly anticipated new series, The Royals. Ishaan made an electrifying entrance, gate-crashing the runway in the most unexpected way--mid-walk, pausing to apply Lakm�"'s newest SPF drop, effortlessly turning sunscreen into a statement. His playful spontaneity sent the crowd into a frenzy, proving that wearing sunscreen isn't just a routine--it's a power move.

Adding to the sun-soaked glamour, Saaksha & Kinni's collection--inspired by the Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat--was a stunning tribute to heritage craftsmanship with a modern twist. Flowing silhouettes, bold prints, and sun-drenched hues of burnt orange, yellow, and sandstone celebrated the sun while championing sun protection in the best way possible.

The show also saw actor & creative director Ayesha Kanga, body-positive influencer Sakshi Sindhwani, well-known OTT star Aisha Ahmed, Big Boss reality star Chum Darang, and popular South-Indian content creator, Rida Tharana owning the runway, bringing the hottest new beauty must-have--sunscreen--into the world of high fashion.

THE HOTTEST DROP OF THE SEASON: SUNSCREEN, BUT MAKE IT CHIC

Taking center stage at LFW was Lakm�"'s newest power-packed duo: the Mini Sunstick & Dry Matte Fluid SPF 50 PA++++ both of which have landed just in time to hit the Indian summer.

* The Lakm�" Dry Matte Fluid is a first-of-its-kind SPF fluid that absorbs in just 5 seconds, delivering a matte, sweat-resistant finish with zero white cast--perfect for those always on the move.

* The Lakm�" Mini Sunstick makes reapplying SPF effortless--no mess, no fuss, just flawless sun protection anytime, anywhere.

With the fashion industry buzzing about the hottest new beauty drop, this season's it-accessory wasn't a silhouette, jewellery or a handbag--it's definitely SPF. Apart from the two new sunscreens, the Lakm�" sunscreen portfolio includes everything from matte and gel options to hybrids that include Hyaluronic acid & Vitamin C.

THE SUNCARE PARTY: THE HOTTEST POST-SHOW CELEBRATION

Beyond the runway, the celebration continued at the Lakm�" Suncare Party where the city's coolest fashion insiders and beauty buffs came together for an immersive experience where SPF became the centre of beauty, tech, and fashion fun. The theme was simple: Sunscreen for your skin type with Lakm�"'s latest innovation, the Lumi AI Sun Expert Booth that helps consumers find the sunscreen best suited for their skin type and skin concerns.

* Ishaan took over the Suncare Party, continuing his signature sun moment by challenging guests to a Sunstick Speed Challenge--how fast can the guests apply SPF flawlessly?

* Lumi AI Sun Expert Booth - Guests discovered their perfect SPF match with Lakm�"'s AI-powered skincare analysis, helping them find the right sunscreen for their skin type. Lumi has been built in partnership with Google.

* SPF & Snap Zone - A dedicated photo-op where trendsetters captured their ultimate sunkissed-glow moments, proving that sunscreen is not just skincare--it's a fashion statement.

* The Afterglow Booth - A dynamic showcase of the Dry Matte Fluid & Mini Sunstick, demonstrating how SPF can be cool, chic, and completely effortless.

* The Summer Closet by Myntra - Adding to the summer-ready vibe, Myntra curated a stylish selection of accessories to complete the ultimate sun-smart wardrobe.

SKINCARE TAKES OVER Lakm�" FASHION WEEK

For years, Lakm�" Fashion Week has been all about statement fashion and bold makeup, but this season, skincare officially became part of the conversation. SPF wasn't just a backstage essential--it was the hottest drop on the runway, with cool people spotted rocking it as their ultimate summer must-have.

Pratik Ved, VP, Skincare, HUL, shared:

"This season, we made SPF the hottest accessory at LFW. With the Lakm�" Sunstopper Show and Suncare Party, we redefined sunscreen as something effortless, fashionable, and a must-have in everyone's daily routine."

Saaksha & Kinni added:

"Fashion is about confidence, and so is great skincare. Our collection, inspired by the resilience of the Adalaj Stepwell, celebrates embracing the sun while staying protected. Teaming up with Lakm�" Sun Expert, we wanted to make SPF not just functional, but iconic."

With Ishaan Khatter's unexpected sun moment, a runway filled with unstoppable energy, and the coolest SPF drop of the season, the Lakm�" Sunstopper Show & Suncare Party proved that when it comes to owning the sun, nothing shines brighter than confidence, style, and SPF.

About Lakm�":

Lakm�", India's leading beauty expert, continuously innovates to offer a range of high-performance, cruelty-free skincare and cosmetics. Combining international technology with deep Indian beauty expertise, Lakm�" has been a trailblazer for over 50 years. The brand's commitment to beauty extends beyond skincare and makeup through its association with Lakm�" Fashion Week, the country's largest fashion event celebrating the intersection of beauty, style, and innovation.

To explore Lakm�" Sun Expert's latest innovations, visit Lakm�"'s official website or follow @Lakm�"India on social media.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654046/Lakm�"_Fashion_Week.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)