Oxford University Alumnus' Startup KOOT Launches Globally in the Pump and Drive Industry, Eyes Global OEM Alliances

BusinessWire India

Oxford (England) [UK] / Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18: KOOT, founded by an Oxford University alumnus, today announced its global launch as a trusted partner and industry-first platform in the pump and motor sector, spanning engineering design, research, development, and precision manufacturing. The company also proudly revealed that it has been honoured with the European PIA Supplier Award, recognizing its outstanding contributions to engineering innovation.

Backed by a group with over 40 years of legacy and sales in more than 25 countries, KOOT has already forged strong collaborations with leading global players in the pump and motor industry. With its integrated, end-to-end platform covering design, development, manufacturing, supply chain, and after-sales support KOOT positions itself as the "Foxconn of the Pump and Drive Industry."

"At KOOT, we are redefining how the pump and drive industries can co-create, co-innovate, and scale," said the KOOT team in a statement. "Winning the European PIA Supplier Award in our launch year is not just a recognition of our capabilities, but a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and engineering excellence."

The award underscores KOOT's commitment to pioneering solutions that integrate deep research, cutting-edge design, and precision-driven manufacturing.

As KOOT accelerates its global expansion, the company aims to become the preferred engineering and technology partner for pump OEMs seeking innovation, reliability, and speed to market. KOOT already supplies pump and motor components such as impellers, casings, shafts, stators, rotors, and sub-assemblies to leading OEMs. Its customers include HOMA of Germany, Pedrollo Group of Italy, Hitachi of Japan, along with several other leading American, European, and Japanese majors.

The company has established technology and support centres in Germany, the USA, and India, with its global manufacturing headquarters based in India. KOOT has more than 600+ Tier 2 suppliers and is also in discussions with Global OEMs for strategic alliances underscoring its commitment to shaping the future of the pump and drive industry.

