Pancha Kosha: India's First Dedicated Aerial Art and Yoga School in Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], August 18: Pancha Koshas Aerial Art and Yoga School has developed as India's exclusive aerial yoga and aerial art school. This Rishikesh-based art school next to Secret Garden Cafe in Tapovan, is dedicatedly teaching aerial-based yoga courses, drifting from the traditional mat yoga to offer training suspended in silk hammocks.

Founder Sagar Kinare spent years in wellness and movement before launching this aerial-only school. His decision came from personal practice and a belief that aerial yoga could unlock deeper transformation. "Aerial yoga came into my life during an injury when traditional yoga wasn't enough. That first class gave me freedom, strength, and clarity I hadn't found elsewhere. It planted the seed for Pancha Koshas, a space where healing meets movement, and discipline meets creativity through aerial arts," shares Sagar Kinare, Founder of Pancha Koshas.

The school's name draws from yogic philosophy -- the five koshas represent physical, energetic, mental, intuitive, and blissful layers of human existence. "We guide people to explore these layers through aerial practice, helping them reconnect with their essence while suspended in silk," says Sagar.

Sagar further points out, "Online aerial yoga practices can seem tough, through our courses, we try to close the gap between taking the first step that leads to more professional practices, with practice and time.

Pancha Koshas teaches only aerial courses, unlike other yoga schools that mix different styles. Students learn aerial psychology and aerial-specific anatomy, subjects that are not taught elsewhere in India.

The school provides more teaching and practice hours than competitors, with programs ranging from daily workshops to multi-level teacher training and specialized Aerial Yin sessions -- approaching aerial yoga as a form of art.

Pancha Koshas requires graduates to practice for three months after training before receiving certification. This extra step ensures students are truly prepared to teach, contrasting with other programs that certify immediately. Professional equipment and strict safety protocols support this commitment to quality instruction.

Faculty members work solely in aerial yoga, bringing focused expertise to each class. All instructors hold aerial-specific certifications and anatomical training. Classes accommodate different skill levels through modifications and progressive teaching methods.

"We're creating India's first aerial community while honoring yoga's spiritual roots," Sagar explains. "We are not building performers. We are cultivating conscious movers. Through Pancha Koshas, our vision is to grow aerial education across India and the world, one breath, one student, one flight at a time."

