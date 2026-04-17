Panchshil Realty Achieves Multiple ISO Certifications Across 12 Office Parks Spanning ~16.6 million Sq. Ft.

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Panchshil Realty has achieved a significant milestone. Its 12 office parks (~ 16.6 million sq ft) have secured an Integrated Management System Certification, encompassing four globally recognized ISO standards, reinforcing its commitment to quality, sustainability, safety, and operational excellence.

The certifications include:

- ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management System

- ISO 14001:2015 - Environmental Management System

- ISO 45001:2018 - Occupational Health & Safety Management System

- ISO 41001:2018 - Facility Management System

The certified portfolio comprises of IT, SEZ and mixed-use office parks developed and managed by Panchshil Realty. Also included in the portfolio are three office parks under Ventive Hospitality Ltd, the listed hospitality platform of Panchshil Realty. Key Panchshil office parks include EON Free Zone I & II, World Trade Centre Pune, Panchshil Business Park (East), Tech Park One, Panchshil Business Park (West), Panchshil Tech Park Shivajinagar, Panchshil Avenue and Quadra I. The Ventive Hospitality portfolio includes Business Bay, International Convention Center, and Panchshil Tech Park Hinjewadi.

The certification scope comprehensively covers end-to-end Integrated Facility Management services, including engineering operations and maintenance, soft services, safety and security systems, civil upkeep, and digital FM enablement, ensuring seamless, efficient, and value-driven operations across all assets.

Accredited under globally recognized frameworks including the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), and the Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC), these certifications reflect adherence to international benchmarks and globally accepted best practices.

This milestone represents a coordinated, portfolio-wide effort to standardize systems, strengthen operational frameworks, and elevate service delivery at scale. It further reinforces Panchshil Realty's focus on building and managing future-ready, high-performance workplaces that align with evolving occupier expectations and global ESG standards.

As Panchshil Realty continues to expand its footprint, the emphasis remains on embedding robust processes, driving efficiency, and delivering consistent value across its commercial real estate portfolio.

Panchshil Realty

Panchshil Realty is India's leading luxury real estate developer, renowned for their iconic and award-winning projects. Since 2002, Panchshil has successfully delivered over 39 million sq.ft. of prime real estate, with 41.5 million sq.ft. under development across multiple asset classes that includes high-end residential developments, office parks, data centres, built-to-suit office spaces and special economic zones (SEZ), convention centres, luxury retail malls and landmark hospitality developments in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Dubai.

Ventive Hospitality is the listed hospitality platform promoted by Panchshil Realty and Blackstone Real Estate Partners; focused on owning, developing and operating high-quality hotel assets across India and the Maldives. Ventive follows pure-play hotel asset -owner model. It is listed on Indian stock exchange and has a market capitalisation of approximately ~2 billion USD. (For details: www.ventivehospitality.com)

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