PAR 3 MASTERS: Jaipur's Rambagh Golf Club Hosts Rajasthan's First-Ever Pitch & Putt Golf Tournament

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12: History was made at Rambagh Golf Club as it proudly hosted Rajasthan's first-ever Pitch and Putt golf tournament, Par 3 Masters, which concluded with resounding success. Drawing an overwhelming response with 156 entries, the event was played in two flights to accommodate the enthusiastic turnout.

Tee-off began with 84 golfers in the morning session at 8:00 AM, followed by 72 players in the evening at 4:00 PM. A brief spell of rain in between added to the charm, creating ideal conditions for play. The unique format, featuring all Par 3 holes and limiting players to just three clubs (including a putter), attracted golfers across all ages and genders, including club members and special invitees.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogendra Singh, Captain of Rambagh Golf Club, said, "This was a new and exciting format for our members, and they are already eager for more such tournaments. Given the fantastic response, we are seriously considering launching Rajasthan's first Pitch and Putt league, as proposed by the organisers and in high demand by our members."

Rajan Sehgal, President of IGTA and mentor of Team Par 3 Masters, underscored the broader vision, stating, "Now is the time to promote shorter courses and encourage the wider public to take up this dynamic format. Popular across Europe, Pitch and Putt is poised to grow rapidly in India and beyond."

Adding to the momentum, Munish Arora, Founder of Can and Able Entertainment and promoter of Par 3 Masters, expressed his excitement: "This format is the T20 version of golf is fast, thrilling, and accessible. We are proud to bring Pitch and Putt officially to India under the guidance of the global governing body. Stay tuned for a major announcement as we aim to put India firmly on the global Pitch and Putt map. With Jaipur's successful 4th edition, we're now ready to expand to more cities across the country."

The Par 3 Masters tournament at Rambagh Golf Club wrapped up in grand style with a prize distribution ceremony that celebrated outstanding performances across categories.

Pushpendra Singh Rathore emerged as the champion in the Men's Category, while Atul Poddar secured the runner-up position. In the Female Category, Nitika Jadeja claimed the title, with Monisha Samaria finishing as runner-up, marking strong performances in this debut Pitch and Putt event.

Adding to the competitive spirit, the 'Closest to the Pin' contests on two designated holes provided moments of high excitement. These were won by Col. S. S. Rathore and Rafeek Khan, who showcased precision play.

While no official hole-in-one was recorded on the designated challenge hole, a remarkable highlight came when golfer Haider Ali scored a hole-in-one on the 18th hole, a rare and celebrated feat that added an extra spark to the tournament's conclusion.

Suman Billa, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, also graced the occasion with his presence. The tournament served as a curtain-raiser to a significant event, Great Indian Travel Bazaar, one of the country's premier tourism events organised by FICCI in collaboration Ministry and tourism, Government of India with Rajasthan Tourism, highlighting the synergy between sports and tourism in the region.

The celebrations concluded with a captivating Sufi qawwali performance by artists from Punjab, enhancing the event's festive atmosphere. Ensuring fair play throughout the tournament was former professional golfer and trainer Tavleen Batra, who officiated as the tournament referee.

Organized by Can and Able Entertainment, one of India's premier sports and entertainment management companies, the event was presented by Indian Oil, Celebrations Partner Royal Ranthambore, OK Plus Homes, Mayoor School, IGP as gifting partners, and State Partners Flow Trade .

With its remarkable success, the Par 3 Masters has set the stage for more such innovative golfing experiences, paving the way for the future of Pitch and Putt in India.

