Para Light Shatters Thermal Limits with ThermaFlat™ SiC MOSFETs Featuring Industry-Leading RDS(on) Stability

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], March 18: In power electronics, MOSFET on-resistance RDS(on) typically increases as temperature rises, leading to higher heat generation, reduced efficiency, and potential thermal runaway. Para Light Electronics Co., Ltd. (6226.TW), a Taiwan-listed semiconductor packaging leader with over 35 years of expertise, today introduces a breakthrough solution: The ThermaFlat™ series of SiC MOSFETs.

Suppressing Thermal Runaway Risk

Leveraging decades of thermal engineering expertise, Para Light's ThermaFlat™series delivers unprecedented RDS(on) stability across a wide operating temperature range from -25°C to +125°C. Most notably, the PC021S065ANC (650V) model maintains nearly constant resistance throughout this entire temperature span, paired with minimal switching loss. Even more remarkable is the high-voltage offering PD035S120ANC (1200V), which limits RDS(on) increase to a mere 26% over the same temperature range--a breakthrough performance that ensures superior system reliability, extended operational lifespan, and significantly lower thermal management costs. These advancements position the ThermaFlat™series as a game-changer, defining the new global standard for SiC MOSFETs.

Technological Advancements for High Efficiency

Beyond thermal stability, the ThermaFlat™ series incorporates a Kelvin source pin in the TO-247-4 package. This design choice empowers ThermaFlat™ to achieve a maximum 35% reduction in switching losses, providing an outstanding Figure of Merit (FOM) and a tangible boost to overall system efficiency for demanding applications.

Strategic Applications

The ThermaFlat™ SiC MOSFETs are specifically engineered for critical infrastructure and industrial sectors, including:

* Server power supplies for data centers and telecom infrastructure.

* PV Inverters and energy storage systems.

* EV Fast Charging and grid-tied systems.

* Industrial Drives such as servo motors, UPS systems, and welding machines.

Setting a New Standard for Power Efficiency

As global demand for high-efficiency power systems accelerates, Para Light's entry into the SiC MOSFETs market delivers a definitive solution to long-standing thermal challenges. By merging advanced packaging technology with innovative thermal design, the ThermaFlat™ series sets a new benchmark for reliability and efficiency in next-generation power electronics.

# Media & Sales Contact:

* India - Abhinav Jha: (+1) 5196710998 | abhinav.jha@para-india.com/ Sunil Kumar: (+91) 892-047-8061 | bd1@para-india.com

* Taiwan - Jackie Yen: (+886)920-561-528 | jackie.yen@para.com.tw

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