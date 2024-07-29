Para - Your AI Paralegal

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 29: In a landmark event on July 25, 2024, Unada LexiLegal AI India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Unada Labs Private Limited, launched Para, an innovative AI Paralegal tool. The launch took place at the prestigious Nirma Institute of Law and was graced by over 300 guests, including students, lawyers, advocates, and professors. The Chief Guest for the occasion was the esteemed Senior Advocate Mihir Thakor, whose presence underscored the importance of this development in the legal community. Additionally, Prof. Dr. Madhuri Parikh, the Dean of the Institute of Law at Nirma University, was present, highlighting the academic collaboration that played a crucial role in training the AI system.

Para: Features and Capabilities

Para is a state-of-the-art AI engine meticulously trained on an extensive dataset of Indian legal documents, including Supreme Court, High Court, and other judicial documents dating back to 1950. This comprehensive training allows Para to offer a range of advanced features designed to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of legal work.

ParaSearch

One of the standout features of Para is ParaSearch, a sophisticated Large Language Model (LLM) search engine. ParaSearch is specifically designed to aid in case law research by providing access to judgments from all high courts and the Supreme Court of India from 1950 to the present day. This feature leverages advanced natural language processing (NLP) techniques to understand and interpret complex legal queries.

ParaSors

ParaSors is another innovative feature of Para, offering a specialized E-Journal focused on case law citations and search. This tool helps legal professionals compile, organize, and cite legal research with ease. ParaSors not only allows users to search for relevant case laws but also provides a platform to compile notes and citations in a structured manner.

ParaDoc

ParaDoc offers a powerful document upload and analysis functionality. This feature allows lawyers to upload their ongoing matters or legal documents and interact with the AI to ask questions and seek insights.

Upcoming Feature: ParaDraft

Para is set to launch another capability known as ParaDraft in the next couple of months. This upcoming feature will focus on providing advanced drafting capabilities, enabling legal professionals to create accurate and well-formatted legal documents efficiently.

Insights

CEO Rohan Hundia expressed his views about the potential of Para to transform the legal profession. Highlighting the tool's ability to streamline document management and enhance legal research, he emphasized that Para would allow legal professionals to focus more on their core responsibilities and less on administrative tasks.

CTO Aditya Vijay also highlighted the technical prowess behind Para. He emphasized that the team had integrated advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing to ensure that Para understands and processes legal language with a high degree of accuracy.

Advisor Advocate Nisarg Vyas provided insights into the practical applications of Para in the legal field. He emphasized that Para has the potential to drastically reduce the time spent on research and document preparation, allowing lawyers to dedicate more time to client interactions and case strategy, ultimately improving the quality of legal services.

Senior Advocate Mihir Thakor and Dean Prof. Dr. Madhuri Parikh both lauded the integration of AI into the legal domain. Senior Advocate Mihir Thakor highlighted the importance of using technology to aid, but not replace, the human elements of legal practice. He noted that while AI can be an invaluable tool for legal professionals, the judgment and empathy that lawyers bring to their cases cannot be replicated by a machine.

Prof. Dr. Madhuri Parikh emphasized the impact of AI on legal education and practice. She noted that the introduction of AI tools like Para into legal education will equip future lawyers with the skills they need to thrive in a technologically advanced legal landscape.

The event was meticulously curated by Saanvi Manish Co, ensuring a seamless and impactful presentation.

For more information about Para, please visit www.parasors.in.

In conclusion, the launch of Para by Unada LexiLegal AI India Private Limited signifies a major step forward in the integration of AI within the legal sector.

