Parul Sevashram Hospital makes its place in first 100 hospitals across India to receive NABH digital accreditation - Platinum Level, and the 1st in Vadodara

SMPL New Delhi [India], October 15: Parul Sevashram Hospital, one of Vadodara's leading multispecialty & super speciality hospitals, has been awarded the Platinum Level Certification under the NABH Digital Health Standards, making it the first hospital in the city to receive this prestigious recognition. The hospital is also one of the first 100 in India to achieve this accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to using cuttiedge digital technologies to improve patient care, safety, and operational efficiency. The NABH Digital Health Standards evaluate hospitals based on their use of digital technologies to enhance clinical care, patient safety, and internal processes. Parul Sevashram Hospital is also an ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) compliant hospital and has implemented key digital health initiatives, such as an integrated Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), paperless patient records, and a telemedicine platform to reach underserved regions. These innovations have contributed to the hospital's success in achieving the prestigious accreditation. Patients particularly appreciate the hospital's "Records at a Click" and "Feedback at a Click" services, which ensure convenience and transparency. Additionally, digitally effective initiatives like online incident management system, inventory management system, lab & radiology information system, digital payments, remote patient monitoring, etc played a key role in getting the accreditation.

At a felicitation ceremony in Delhi, the hospital represented by its COO Ekta Modi, was awarded the Platinum Level Certification by Jaxay Shah (Chairperson, Quality Council of India) and Dr. Atul Mohan Kochar (CEO, NABH). "This achievement reflects our team's dedication to patient care and safety. We remain persistent in our mission to deliver affordable, compassionate, innovative healthcare solutions, empowering healthier lives," said Dr. Geetika Patel, Medical Director of Parul Sevashram Hospital. This achievement, along with recent accolades at the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, reinforces the hospital's mission to provide affordable, innovative healthcare to all communities.

To know more, visit https://www.parulsevashramhospital.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)