Patel Retail Ltd Secures Rs 22 Crore Export Order; Cumulative export order Book Reaches Rs 50 Crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Patel Retail Limited has secured an export order worth ₹22 crore. With this achievement, the company's cumulative export order book has now reached ₹50 crore, reinforcing its strong presence in global markets. The orders span across regions, including Europe ,the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, underscoring the company's expanding international presence and the growing global demand for its high-quality products.

These consignments will be processed at Patel Retail's state-of-the-art facilities in Ambernath, Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra and Gujarat, ensuring strict adherence to global quality standards. The order book is not only significant in value but also comprises repeat orders from long-term clients, reflecting the deep trust and consistent satisfaction of international partners with Patel Retail's offerings.

With exports to over 35+ countries worldwide, Patel Retail has steadily built a reputation for quality, reliability, and strong customer relationships. This milestone reinforces the company's ability to serve diverse global markets while leveraging its backwards integration model that sources directly from farmers and processes commodities in-house.

About Patel Retail Limited

Patel Retail Limited is a diversified retail and food processing company with a strong presence in value retail supermarkets, food exports, and agri-processing. Recognised as a 4-star export house by the Government of India. With a growing footprint across domestic retail and international trade, Patel Retail continues to innovate, expand, and build long-term trust with customers worldwide.

