PATWA International Travel Awards at ITB, Berlin Announced

Berlin [Germany], March 6: The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) has announced the winners of the coveted PATWA International Travel Awards 2025 at an impressive award ceremony at ITB, Berlin which is the world's biggest travel fair.

The event was graced by tourism ministers of ten countries, ambassadors, the leadership of various hotels, airlines, destinations, industry stalwarts and international media.

It was preceded by the PATWA World Tourism & Aviation Leaders' Summit on 'AI & Sustainable Tourism'. The summit had a spectacular line up of seven speakers, more specifically tourism ministers of St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Nepal, South Africa and Dr. Istvan Ujhelyi, UN Tourism Ambassador to the EU, Dr. Alain St. Ange, former tourism minister of Seychelles and candidate for the post of President, and Harry Theoharis, former tourism minister of Greece and a front runner candidate for the post of Secretary General of UN Tourism. The speakers emphasized on the role of AI in ensuring tourism is sustainable.

PATWA Secretary General, Yatan Ahluwalia opened the summit saying, 'AI-driven insights have the power to pave the way for a greener tomorrow, transforming tourism into a force for sustainability'.

PATWA International Travel Awards

The PATWA International travel awards have been instituted independently and are now in their 25th year. They have a stringent selection and nomination process and have earned a reputation as the first and foremost awards of the travel, tourism, aviation, and hospitality industry.

The awards recognise governments, organisations, brands, ministers, and individuals who have excelled in the promotion of tourism. This includes airlines, hotels, travel agencies, tour operators, destinations, government bodies, tourism ministries, and other service provider(s) related directly or indirectly with the trade.

Quotes On The Awards

Yatan Ahluwalia, Secretary General "The jury's focus this year has been on the Caribbean region, besides South America, Europe and India. Sustainability was a key factor for our selection".

Pulkit Sharma, Director Operations & Features Editor "Besides recognising destinations, hotels, airlines, organisations and individuals, our excellence in governance category included awards for 9 tourism ministers from around the globe who made who have made an impact with their policies and governance."

The 2025 winners:

DESTINATIONS

1. DESTINATION OF THE YEAR - ROMANCE

JAMAICA

2. DESTINATION OF THE YEAR - NATURAL ATTRACTIONS

THE CO-OPERATIVE REPUBLIC OF GUYANA

3. DESTINATION OF THE YEAR- SCENIC BEAUTY & HISTORIC SITES

ITALY

4. DESTINATION OF THE YEAR - MARINE TOURISM

NASSAU AND PARADISE ISLAND

5. DESTINATION OF THE YEAR - EXPERIENCES

THE FEDERATIVE REPUBLIC OF BRASIL

6. DESTINATION OF THE YEAR - ECO ADVENTURES

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

7. DESTINATION OF THE YEAR - HIDDEN TREASURES

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

8. DESTINATION OF THE YEAR - ROYAL EXPERIENCES

RAJASThan

9. DESTINATION OF THE YEAR - ADVENTURE TOURISM

REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

10. DESTINATION OF THE YEAR - INDIA

GOA

AIRLINES

1. BEST REGIONAL AIRLINE- ITALY

AEROITALIA

2. AIRLINE OF THE YEAR - INDIAN OCEAN REGION

AIR SEYCHELLES

HOSPITALITY

1. BEST HOTEL CHAIN BUSINESS - NEW DELHI

LE MERIDIEN, NEW DELHI

2. BEST NATURE RESORTS - INDIA

AYATANA RESORTS

3. BEST EMERGING HOTEL CHAIN- INDIA

GRT HOTELS & RESORTS

4. BEST VENUE MEETINGS & CONFERENCES - CARIBBEAN

MONTEGO BAY CONVENTION CENTRE, JAMAICA

5. BEST HOTEL CHAIN- LUXURY EXPERIENCES

TAJ HOTELS

ORGANISATIONAL EXCELLENCE

1. BEST ORGANISATION REGIONAL TOURISM

CARIBBEAN TOURISM ORGANISATION

INDIVIDUAL EXCELLENCE

1. BEST PROFESSIONAL HOSPITALITY - INDIA

ABHINASH MANGHANI

2. BEST PROFESSIONAL- HOSPITALITY GROWTH - INDIA

VIKRAM COTAH

3. BEST PROFESSIONAL- HOSPITALITY OPERATIONS - INDIA

ASHOK RATHORE

4. BEST PROFESSIONAL HOSPITALITY OPERATIONS - DUBAI

SAURABH TIWARI

5. PATWA GOLD AWARD HOSPITALITY INNOVATION - INDIA

VISHAL VINCENT TONY

6. PATWA GOLD AWARD WOMEN IN HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT - INDIA

MEENA BHATIA

7. PATWA GOLD AWARD HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT - INDIA

ROHIT KHOSLA

8. PATWA GOLD AWARD HOSPITALITY DEVELOPMENT - INDIA

PRABHAT VERMA

9. PATWA GOLD AWARD MICE & DESTINATION MANAGEMENT- SOUTHEAST ASIA

NOREDAH OTHMAN

10. PATWA GOLD AWARD HOSPITALITY OPERATIONS - CARIBBEAN

MUREEN JAMES

11. PATWA GOLD AWARD - DESTINATION MANAGEMENT - CARIBBEAN

JOY JIBRILU

12. PATWA GOLD AWARD TOURISM DEVELOPMENT - CARIBBEAN

DONA REGIS - PROSPER

13. PATWA GOLD AWARD - EXCELLENCE IN AVIATION LEADERSHIP - EUROPE

GAETANO INTRIERI

14. PATWA GOLD AWARD- EXCELLENCE IN AVIATION LEADERSHIP - INDIAN OCEAN REGION

SANDY BENOITON

15. PATWA GOLD AWARD- TOURISM

DR. ISTVAN UJHELYI

16. PATWA GOLD AWARD - LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT - TOURISM

DR. ALAIN ST. ANGE

17. PERSON OF THE YEAR - TOURISM

HARRY THEOHARIS

EXCELLENCE IN GOVERNANCE

This exclusive award category recognises the work done by countries, states, provinces, regions, districts and cities through and by their elected representatives to promote sustainable travel with policies, guidelines, and incentives for their destinations and the hospitality, aviation, and tourism sectors.

The awards are given to governments including, but not limited to, ministers, governors, parliamentarians, and mayors. PATWA is the first organisation to have awards dedicated to excellence in governance on a regional, national and international level.

The winners in this category included:

1. TOURISM MINISTER OF THE YEAR

H.E. CELSO SABINO DE OLIVEIRA, BRASIL

2. TOURISM MINISTER OF THE YEAR - HIMALAYAN REGION

H.E. BADRI PRASAD PANDEY, NEPAL

3. WOMAN TOURISM MINISTER OF THE YEAR - CARIBBEAN

H.E. MARSHA T. HENDERSON, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

4. WOMAN TOURISM MINISTER OF THE YEAR - INDIA

H.E. DIYA KUMARI, RAJASTHAN

5. TOURISM MINISTER OF THE YEAR - INDIA

H.E. ROHAN KHAUNTE, GOA

6. TOURISM MINISTER OF THE YEAR - INNOVATION

H.E. EDMUND BARTLETT, JAMAICA

7. TOURISM MINISTER OF THE YEAR - ECOLOGICAL TOURISM

H.E ONEIDGE WALROND, CO-OPERATIVE REPUBLIC OF GUYANA

8. TOURISM MINISTER OF THE YEAR - SUSTAINABLE TOURISM

H.E. CARLOS JAMES, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

9. TOURISM MINISTER OF THE YEAR - INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

H.E. PATRICIA DE LILLE, SOUTH AFRICA

The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) is a non-profit, non-government, professional, international media organisation founded in 1999. Our founding philosophy is to support the sustainable development and growth of destinations, travel, tourism, hospitality, aviation (airlines and airports), transportation (cruise liners and rail), online travel platforms, travel technology, and allied service providers, worldwide. PATWA has over 5,000 members globally.

PATWA works with governments, organisations and companies in both the public and private sectors. PATWA adheres to the fundamental principles of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations (UN), and UN Tourism.

PATWA is an Affiliate Member of UN Tourism.

