Pawan Agarwal and Pavan Khaitan elected as President & Vice President of IPMA

New Delhi [India], December 9: Mr. Pawan Agarwal, Managing Director, Naini Papers Ltd. has been elected as the President of Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) at the 26th Annual General Meeting of the national apex body of Paper sector in India. Mr. Pavan Khaitan, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Kuantum Papers Ltd. is the new Vice President of IPMA.

Mr Pawan Agarwal started his career as a business technocrat by putting up Naini Papers Limited at Kashipur, Uttarakhand in the year 1995. The company is a leading manufacturer of writing & printing and industrial grades of paper. Mr Pawan Agarwal has also served as President of Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association (IPPTA) for a period of 2 years from 2017 to 2019.

Mr. Pavan Khaitan took over the reins of Punjab based Kuantum Papers, one of the leading agro and wood-based paper manufacturers in India, in 1997. He has played a pivotal role in nurturing the company's growth and creating successful collaborations with MNCs. He also holds the position of President of IPPTA.

The Chairmen of various IPMA Sub-Committees were also nominated at the AGM of IPMA as follows:

IPMA Commercial & Taxation Sub-Committee: Mr. Sushil Kumar Khetan (Emami Paper Mills Ltd.); IPMA Marketing Sub-Committee: Mr. Rajesh Kumar Ponnuru (ITC Ltd. PSPD); IPMA Raw Material Sub-Committee: Mr. A S Mehta (JK Paper Ltd.); and IPMA Technical & Environment Sub-Committee: Dr. Ashok Kumar (Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.).

As a national industry body, Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) represents the resurgent and organised face of the INR 1,00,000 Crore Paper Industry in India. The industry provides direct employment to 5,00,000 persons and indirectly to around 1.5 million. IPMA membership comprises large integrated pulp & paper mills from the private and public sector with a product mix of all varieties of paper (writing, printing, packaging, paperboard, specialty and newsprint) located in all regions of the country using conventional fibre such as wood & bamboo and also unconventional raw materials like recycled fibre/recovered paper, agro residue, viz. bagasse and wheat straw.

