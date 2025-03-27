PayU Bets Big on Generative AI Integration to Enhance Customer Experience, Merchant Support, and Workforce Productivity

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: PayU, one of India's leading digital financial services providers, has announced its strategic focus on the adoption of Generative AI (Gen AI) to transform its customer and employee experiences in the year 2025. As per industry reports, India is on the brink of a GenAI revolution that would accelerate digital innovation, which could contribute up to $1.5 trillion to the nation's GDP by 2030. Embracing this transformative wave, PayU is committed to promoting responsible use of GenAI-powered solutions that uphold the highest standard of regulatory compliance and security while delivering a seamless experience to end customers.

Some notable GenAI-powered initiatives that are ongoing at PayU

Efficient and Quick Merchant Onboarding: GenAI is enhancing merchant onboarding and due diligence processes for top merchant categories for PayU. These models spot discrepancies between submitted information and public data, analyzing online presence to guide the operations team on onboarding approval or further inquiry. Combined with transaction risk monitoring, this approach has reduced fraud and chargeback losses by 80% and enabled PayU to onboard top-category merchants within 2-3 days.

Smart, Automated Support: PayU utilizes GenAI models to classify email tickets, extract key information, and provide quick, standardized, and comprehensive responses. This enables the company to instantly address 30-40% of merchant inquiries.

Streamlined Ticket Processing: To automatically filter out spam and duplicate tickets, PayU deploys GenAI. This has helped save care agents up to 7% of their time. PayU aims to automate 60-70% of support responses across channels, offering quick and comprehensive solutions to merchant queries.

Empowering Employees with advanced GenAI tools: To elevate workforce productivity and drive innovation, PayU has integrated cutting-edge GenAI tools and platforms. At the organization level, PayU recently launched Toqan, an internal GenAI platform developed alongside Prosus, to automate repetitive tasks, enhance decision-making, and inspire innovation. Furthermore, for our credit business, all employees now have secure access to leading GenAI models like OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic, etc. and this access is given within a robust InfoSec and Compliance framework. Additionally, PayU Finance employees can now access backend database without a prior SQL knowledge.

"As a regulated entity, we are proud of our ability to seamlessly adopt and implement wide range of GenAI-first initiatives across all our businesses, while staying fully compliant with regulatory requirements. In the coming year, we have bolder plans to further accelerate our GenAI efforts to achieve growth and innovation. For instance, our goal is to reduce manual processes by 20-30% for developers and enhance their efficiency using LLMs, targeting 65% accuracy and halving Level 1 code review time. Furthermore, we are working towards automating 60-70% of support responses across channels, offering quick and comprehensive solutions to merchant queries. We are committed to leveraging and promoting responsible deployment of GenAI, keeping compliance at the core of our operations across all PayU businesses", said Koushik Kadidal, Chief Data Officer & Head of Insights Business at PayU.

PayU, one of India's leading digital financial services providers with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital payment requirements of the Indian market. PayU India companies aim to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers through technology solutions.

PayU provide payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 5 lakhs+ businesses, including India's leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It's a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)