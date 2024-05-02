Peregrine Guarding Ensures Safety for Fans and Players During Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Home Matches at IPL 2024

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2: Peregrine Guarding, a leading provider of security solutions and a flagship company of the Tenon Group, has successfully ensured the security of one and all at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's four home games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 so far. Through technological innovation and integrated security services, one of the largest private security companies in India made sure that all the fans enjoyed a hassle-free experience while they supported their favourite team in the stadium.

"We are proud to have partnered with RCB to ensure a safe and secure environment for both players and fans during the IPL season," said Siddharth Dahiya, CEO at Peregrine Guarding. "Our experienced security personnel and their rigorous training played a vital role in the successful execution of these matches."

Peregrine Guarding orchestrated a massive operation at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, deploying a substantial force of highly trained security professionals to cover a massive 16.5 acres of land. These dedicated individuals managed the large crowds, which averaged between 25,000 and 30,000 spectators per match. The security personnel underwent specialised training conducted by Peregrine's certified trainers in Bangalore prior to the IPL 2024 to be well-equipped to handle all aspects of crowd management and stadium security.

Peregrine Guarding's commitment to RCB's security was unwavering. The company extended its services beyond the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, providing security cover for the hotel, which has hosted the RCB team in Bengaluru.

These guards were meticulously chosen from a pool of highly trained individuals with extensive experience in the hospitality industry, showcasing Peregrine's dedication to comprehensive security solutions.

About Peregrine Guarding

Peregrine Guarding, a Tenon Group company, offers comprehensive security solutions across India and Singapore. With over 29 years of experience and a presence in over 3100 cities, Peregrine leverages its extensive network, unwavering compliance, and technology-driven approach to provide unparalleled security expertise for businesses of all sizes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)