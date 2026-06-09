Perfios Appoints Vinay Sathyanarayan as CEO of Credit Nirvana

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9: Perfios.ai, India's leading B2B SaaS TechFin company, today announced the appointment of Vinay Sathyanarayan as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Credit Nirvana, a Perfios subsidiary and India's leading AI-powered Debt Management and Collections Platform. Formerly the Chief Product Officer (CPO) for International & Subsidiaries at Perfios, Vinay will now lead Credit Nirvana's strategic direction and growth, accelerating innovation across debt collections and recovery intelligence.

This leadership transition reflects Perfios' focus on building strong, entrepreneurial businesses within its ecosystem while enabling subsidiaries to scale with greater autonomy and market focus.

A core part of Perfios' journey since its inception, Vinay has been critical in building scalable, high-impact platforms that power digital transformation across the BFSI landscape. As Chief Product Officer, International & Subsidiaries at Perfios, Vinay Sathyanarayan was instrumental in shaping Perfios' global product strategy and execution across international markets and subsidiary businesses.

"Vinay has been instrumental in shaping Perfios' product and technology journey over the years, combining deep systems thinking with strong execution at scale. As collections infrastructure evolves toward AI-native and autonomous operations, Credit Nirvana is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation. Vinay's understanding of BFSI workflows, intelligence systems, and platform-scale engineering makes him the right leader to drive the next phase of growth for Credit Nirvana," said Nitin Chugh, MD & Group CEO, Perfios.

With about two decades of experience in designing and scaling mission-critical solutions for the financial services industry, Vinay brings a rare blend of deep domain expertise and operational excellence. His leadership has been central to the development of Perfios' Open Finance Ecosystem, an essential enabler of India's digital financial infrastructure, with a growing footprint across global markets.

"I am honoured to take on this new role at Credit Nirvana at such an exciting phase of growth for both the company and the broader financial ecosystem," said Vinay Sathyanarayan, CEO of Credit Nirvana . "Credit Nirvana has built a strong foundation in AI-led collections, and the timing for the next phase could not be more important. Collections is rapidly evolving toward agentic and autonomous workflows, and I look forward to working with the team to help redefine how modern collections infrastructure is built, intelligent, adaptive, and deeply customer-centric."

About Credit Nirvana :

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Bangalore, CreditNirvana.ai is an AI-driven, end-to-end debt management platform that automates the entire debt collection lifecycle. Serving banks, NBFCs, Fintechs, and Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs), it leverages data-driven automation to optimize recoveries, reduce delinquencies, and enhance operational efficiency while reducing costs. The platform manages a collection portfolio exceeding $9 billion, handles over 42 million loan accounts, and supports nine types of loan portfolios. By combining AI-driven intelligence with automation at scale, CreditNirvana is redefining debt management and collections at scale.

About Perfios :

Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS TechFin serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 20 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.

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