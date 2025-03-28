Perks: Jatin and Mohit Vijayran's Journey to Crafting a Global Footwear Legacy

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 28: Founded with a vision to redefine premium footwear, www.perksstore.com has evolved from a humble idea into a brand synonymous with craftsmanship, quality, and timeless style. What began as a shared dream between Jatin Vijayran and his elder brother Mohit Vijayran has now evolved into a celebrated name in handmade leather shoes.

Today, Jatin and Mohit continue to steer the brand forward, combining their expertise to preserve its rich heritage while embracing innovation. Known for its impeccable craftsmanship, Perks creates each pair with precision, combining traditional techniques with contemporary designs. The brand's signature use of high-quality leather, intricate detailing, and hand-finished textures ensures footwear that exudes elegance while offering superior comfort and durability.

Craftsmanship Meets Innovation

Every pair of Perks footwear is meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of quality. From the careful selection of premium leather to the detailed hand-finishing process, each shoe reflects the brand's dedication to creating timeless pieces. Perks' artisans combine time- honoured techniques with modern innovations to achieve an exceptional fit, enhanced cushioning, and unmatched durability. This meticulous craftsmanship ensures that Perks shoes not only look remarkable but also deliver lasting comfort and performance.

Perks has also introduced innovative manufacturing techniques to enhance both design and functionality. The brand's use of modern machinery for precise cutting and stitching ensures uniformity in design while preserving the hand-crafted essence that defines Perks footwear.

Expanding the Perks Legacy

In addition to its well-established presence in the men's footwear market, Perks is soon launching its offerings to cater to women. This new collection will introduce a refined range of elegant designs that mirror the brand's commitment to quality and style. With this expansion, Perks aims to provide premium handmade shoes that appeal to both men and women, maintaining its reputation for excellence.

A Growing Perks Family

With over 1,00,000 satisfied customers, Perks has built a strong and loyal family that continues to grow. The brand's success is driven by its customer-first approach, ensuring that each product meets the highest standards of quality and design. Perks' commitment to excellence has earned the trust of clients across India and beyond, making it a preferred choice for those seeking luxury footwear.

The brand's distinct charm and superior craftsmanship have attracted attention from fashion influencers and celebrities, who admire Perks' dedication to creating sophisticated yet comfortable footwear. This recognition has further cemented Perks' position as a trusted name in the premium footwear industry.

Navigating the Competitive Market

To stay ahead in a competitive market, Perks introduces 5-10 new designs monthly, ensuring its product range remains fresh and dynamic. Each new design reflects evolving fashion trends while retaining the brand's signature elegance and quality. By consistently updating its offerings, Perks successfully meets the ever-changing demands of the fashion-conscious consumer.

Global Vision and Expansion Plans

With its strong foundation in India, Perks is now eyeing global expansion, particularly targeting markets in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. By strategically positioning itself in luxury retail spaces and partnering with global fashion influencers, Perks aims to carve a niche in the international footwear landscape. The brand's goal is to showcase India's rich heritage of leather craftsmanship on the global stage, blending cultural artistry with modern trends.

A Legacy of Resilience

Despite facing challenges in its early years, Perks overcame obstacles with perseverance and dedication. The founders' unwavering commitment to quality and their ability to adapt to market demands allowed the brand to thrive. Today, Perks stands as a testament to the power of resilience, craftsmanship, and innovation -- a brand that continues to inspire trust and admiration in the world of premium footwear.

With a clear vision for the future, Perks remains dedicated to elevating handmade footwear to new heights -- where tradition meets contemporary elegance, and every step tells a story of dedication and artistry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)