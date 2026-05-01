PhysicsWallah celebrates record success of students at ICSE Class 10 Board examinations 2026

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1: PhysicsWallah (PW) students delivered strong performances in the ICSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2026, with several emerging among the top scorers nationally, securing above 99.5%. Among the top performers were Shivam Awasthi (99.8%), Aarav Goenka (99.8%), Prajna Parashar (99.6%), and Satyam Ghosh (99.6%), who stood out with exceptional scores in the results declared on April 30.

Sharing their experiences, Shivam said, "Consistent preparation, regular practice, and guidance from my school and PW teachers helped me to aim for and achieve a perfect score." Aarav highlighted, "It was regular revision and solving sample papers that played a key role in helping me score 99.8%." Prajna added, "Staying disciplined and following a structured study plan made it possible for me to secure good marks. PW online's lectures helped me strengthen my preparation, and the faculty supported me throughout."

Commenting on the results, Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said,

"These results represent our students' continuous effort, discipline, and determination. We are proud of each one of them who has put in the hard work to reach this milestone, and we are glad to have supported them in this journey."

This year, out of the total students who appeared for the ICSE Class 10 examinations, 2,56,590 candidates qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 99.13%. The performance of these students highlights the increasing role of structured online and hybrid learning in academic success.

About PhysicsWallah

PhysicsWallah Limited (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to facilitate education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW now offers education to students through its native app, tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres, and YouTube channels. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, coaching for higher education, and facilitating education abroad, with programmes available in multiple vernacular languages.

PhysicsWallah Limited was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 18, 2025.

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