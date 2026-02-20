Physicswallah (PW) student from Jammu & Kashmir Records 99.83 Percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1

VMPL

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20: A student enrolled with PhysicsWallah (PW)'s Vidyapeeth has secured the highest percentile score from Jammu & Kashmir in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 16.

A resident of Jammu, Amiteshwar Singh, achieved an overall 99.83 percentile, emerging as the Union Territory topper. The subject-wise scores included 99.48 percentile in Physics, 99.72 in Chemistry, and 99.76 in Mathematics.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted across 658 centres globally, including 15 international centres, with participation from aspirants across India and abroad. Amiteshwar was enrolled in PW Vidyapeeth and prepared through the 2-year classroom programme. He prepared through PW's learning ecosystem that helped him with systematic revision and consistent practice.

Commenting on the result, he said, "Offline classroom guidance, access to digital learning resources, and regular revision support helped me throughout my preparation. These together played an important role in strengthening my concepts and staying focused during the JEE journey."

The second session of JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held in April, with candidates now expected to intensify revision strategies and focus on advanced-level mock testing.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah Limited (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to facilitate education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW now offers education to students through its native app, tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres, and YouTube channels. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, coaching for higher education, and facilitating education abroad, with programmes available in multiple vernacular languages.

PhysicsWallah Limited was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 18, 2025.

