Pinnacle Teleservices Takes Center Stage: Introducing 1SPOC for Next-Level Customer Engagement at MWC

New Delhi [India], February 24: Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt. Ltd. is poised to significantly impact the imminent MWC in Barcelona, Spain, scheduled from 26th to 29th February 2024. With a strategic emphasis on expanding the reach of their innovative integrated communication platform, 1SPOC, through international partnerships, Pinnacle is committed to revolutionising global customer engagement. During the MWC, Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt. Ltd. is set to unveil the groundbreaking concept of the Communications ERP™, an innovative methodology aimed at seamlessly and efficiently managing the diverse communication needs of an enterprise.

1SPOC, a pioneering platform engineered to redefine customer engagement, is an acronym representing the transition from CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) to CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service). It boasts a comprehensive suite of features, encompassing WhatsApp Broadcasts, WhatsApp Dynamic Flows™, GenAI-ChatGPT Capabilities, OmniChannel Engagement, Seamless Cross-Platform Communication, Low-Code/No-Code Flow Builder, Conversational and Process Automation, and Robust Security and Data Privacy protocols. With 1SPOC, the promise is to elevate customer interactions to unprecedented levels of excellence.

"This event offers a prime opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, establish international collaborations, and demonstrate how 1SPOC can revolutionize customer engagement strategies globally. We're excited to be part of the MWC, showcasing our innovative 1SPOC platform." shared Rajesh Banerjee, CEO at Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt. Ltd.

Ashish Srivastava, CTO & CHRO at Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt. Ltd., added, "With 1SPOC, our revolutionary integrated communication platform, we are not just offering services; we are pioneering experiences. Our commitment to innovation is epitomized by the unveiling of Communications ERP™, a groundbreaking concept set to streamline enterprise communication needs. This event serves as a beacon for us to forge international partnerships, showcase our advancements, and elevate customer engagement strategies worldwide."

Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt. Ltd. extends a warm invitation to all attendees to visit their booth at the MWC, where they can firsthand experience the capabilities of 1SPOC and explore their global partnership program. Alongside the debut of 1SPOC, Pinnacle will highlight its return to Barcelona, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and excellence as it endeavours to leave a significant mark at this year's event.

