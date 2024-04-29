Plantaway Redefines Dessert Delight: Unveils Indulgent Plant-Based Gelatos

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 29: Plantaway, an innovative company in the realm of plant-based foods announced the launch of its latest addition to its portfolio - plant-based gelatos. Made with 100% plant-based ingredients, these flavorsome gelatos are dairy free and have no added sugar.

Plantaway is the first plant Indian brand which offers an entire range of plant-based alternatives - including mylks, cheese and butter, mayos and dressings, and pea protein based meat alternatives. With the launch of the plant-based gelatos, the brand confirms its commitment once again to growing and contributing to the plant based market in India and enabling customers pursuing alternate dietary preferences or lifestyles. Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, or simply exploring new options, Plantaway provides an array of choices to the consumer.

At the core of Plantaway offerings is the commitment to rival or surpass the taste and texture of traditional dairy-based desserts. With the flavors - be it strawberry shortcake, salted caramel crunch or sicilian pistachio, the brand aims to offer decadent choices to its customers.

"Our plant-based gelatos offer a delightful array of flavors that cater to diverse palates," says Romil Ratra, CEO - Graviss Good Foods and Co-Founder of Plantaway. "We are witnessing a remarkable surge in the demand for gelato across India, and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting trend. Our gelato offers both timeless classics and innovative twists. Whether you're a chocolate lover, a fruit fanatic, or craving something adventurous, our gelato's have something to satisfy every craving. Recognizing that consumers may be hesitant to try plant-based options, we've introduced smaller cups, chocolate coated bars, making it easier for them to explore our delicious offerings before making a larger commitment. For convenience, we have enabled delivery via the country's most favored food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. We are not just offering gelato; we're redefining the perception of plant-based eating, making it a flavorful and lifestyle choice that enhances both taste buds and well-being."

Devika Suresh, Innovation Specialist, The Good Food Institute India said "For India's only plant-based brand that offers end-to-end smart protein offerings that deliver on both nutrition and taste, launching a gelato range is indubitably a natural next step. GFI India's research shows that besides delicious taste, early adopters of plant-based foods are particularly driven by health and sustainability when making retail choices, and Plantaway's gelatos check all the boxes. With nearly 82% of plant-based dairy consumers showing repeat purchase intent, we are confident that the premium gelato flavors offered by Plantaway will be a huge success! This is yet another incredible milestone for the young and vibrant company that is carving out a never-before-seen niche in the Indian plant-based market."

