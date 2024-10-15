Playboy Unveils Flagship Store newest brand GARDEN CAFE in Koramangala, Bangalore

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], October 15: Playboy India Ventures proudly announces the opening of its flagship store on the ground floor of Bunny Bar, Koramangala, Bangalore. This premium cafe is set to transform the gourmet food and beverage landscape in India, offering unique experiences that combine innovation, health, and high-quality craftsmanship. The highlight of the cafe's menu is the Five-Colored (Yellow, Red, Pink, Blue, Black) Lattes, created from natural, healthy ingredients. These vibrant, visually striking beverages are 100% caffeine-free, making them a wholesome and refreshing alternative to traditional hot drinks. Complementing these lattes, the cafe also serves artisanal coffees made from a premium blend of mild roasted beans sourced directly from Chikmagalur farms, renowned for their top-quality coffee.

The cafe takes pride in its freshly prepared food, with offerings like hand-stretched pizzas, pasta, and wood-fired sandwiches, all crafted in-house. For early risers, the cafe also offers a delightful breakfast menu, including smoothie bowls and fresh fruit platters, perfect for those seeking a nutritious start to their day.

Rohit Malhotra, CEO of Jay Jay and Kwality Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., shared, "We're excited to offer something truly distinct in India's cafe culture. Our fresh, gourmet food and innovative beverages are designed to cater to health-conscious individuals and food lovers alike. We are not competing with other coffee chains; instead, we focus on delivering a premium experience that's not available elsewhere."

Following the success of this flagship location, the company plans to expand the concept to 5-6 more locations across India in the near future.

Jay Jay and Kwality Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. is the master license holder for Playboy Venues in India.

