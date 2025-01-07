PM Forum, the world's largest community of Professional Services Marketers, launches India Chapter

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / New Delhi [India] / London [UK], January 7: UK-based PM Forum, the world's largest community of Professional Services marketers, with over 4000 members across 40 countries, announced the launch of its India Chapter, PM Forum India (PMFI), with opening of memberships and institution of the India Core Committee (CC), with founding members Ankit Utreja (Chair), Anand Mohan, Maya De Souza, and Rahul Gossain adopting the India member engagement charter that will govern and drive engagement for PM Forum members in India, starting with a launch Event in January 2025, In line with PM Forum's international practice.

Announcing the launch PM Forum's India Chapter, Richard Chaplin, Founder PM Forum, UK said, "PM Forum India is set to go places with a great core committee in place to facilitate and, huge growth opportunities on offer, with demand set to grow multi-fold for professional services marketing professionals with a global outlook and ability to seamlessly integrate local market understand with international best practices."

With this launch, PM Forum, UK, will directly onboard members from India, including handling all membership, and commercial aspects, to ensure members can access same valued knowledge, insight, inspiration, platform access, and broader experience, as their international counterparts. Alongside, the CC, working on a pro bono basis, will drive the member engagement and facilitate engagement. PMFI Management Committee will now be constituted to govern India member engagement, rotating PM Forum India committee members, and a PM Forum, UK representative.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Ankit Utreja, Chair, PM Forum India (PMFI) said, "The committee and I are excited to build the PM Forum India community. Given the increasingly critical role of Professional services in India's economy role and the implied importance of marketing thereof, it is the perfect time for the PM Forum's India Chapter to take shape. I'm looking forward to building collaboration and facilitating networking and knowledge amongst industry professionals in India."

The PM Forum is dedicated to raising the standards of marketing and enhancing the credibility of marketers. As the needs of professional marketing teams evolve, the Forum is committed to supporting firms through a combination of insight and inspiration.

Commenting on the launch in India, Neha Sawjani Regional Director, PM Forum, UK "I am confident that PM Forum will play a key enabling role in building a dynamic community for professional services marketing specialists that will facilitate collaboration, learning, and also exchange and integration of international practices."

PF Forum: Enabling Growth of Professional Services Globally

Professional services & consulting is the fastest-growing and the second-largest bucket of services exported from India, with over 18% share of total services exports, highlighting the critical role being played by professional services marketers in the growth sector, which requires specialist knowledge-based marketing capabilities.PM Forum's global network includes leading individuals and firms from law, accountancy, property, engineering, consultancy, and specialist sectors like real estate and healthcare. In India, PMFI will start with legal and consulting space and expand to the other sectors like healthcare, real estate, advocacy and public policy.

