PMI South Asia Conference 2025 Empowers Professionals to "Aim High, Achieve More"

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16: The Project Management Institute (PMI), the global authority in project management, today announced the successful conclusion of its 17th annual Project Management South Asia Conference (PMSAC) 2025. Held at Anvaya Conventions in Hyderabad, the conference, themed "Aim High. Achieve MORE," convened over 1200+ delegates and 20+ speakers - a diverse group of project professionals, industry leaders, and policymakers from across South Asia. Discussions centered on the evolving project management landscape and the pivotal role of AI-powered skills in driving future-ready project success.

The conference agenda and theme were deep-rooted in PMI's foundational M.O.R.E. philosophy--Manage Perceptions, Own Project Success, Relentlessly Reassess, and Expand Perspective. More than a theme, it's a mindset for today's project leaders. This directly reflects the expanding mandate of project professionals as strategic leaders and value creators, going beyond delivery and creating lasting impact.

A dynamic array of keynote sessions, executive dialogues, and practitioner-led insights were featured. Esteemed speakers included Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy (CYIENT), Sanjay Podder (Accenture), Rajendran Dandapani (Zoho), Sandeep Kumar (KYTES), Madhavi Latha Gali (Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore), Ajit Chauhan (Amity University Online), Sivakumar S (ITC Limited), Sunil Dutt (Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.), Harshavardhana Gourineni (Amara Raja Energy & Mobility), Ashish Vidyarthi (Actor & Transformational Leader), and Kavikrut (T-Hub). They shared invaluable perspectives on leadership, innovation, and excellence in execution, particularly within the context of emerging technologies like AI.

Attendees engaged in high-value discussions spanning agile methodologies, digital transformation, sustainable project practices, and the strategic integration of artificial intelligence to optimize project outcomes. Interactive sessions and networking opportunities fostered cross-sector collaboration and the exchange of actionable insights, reinforcing project management as a central driver of enterprise agility, sustainable growth, and organizational resilience.

A highlight of the conference was the PMI South Asia Awards, which recognized exemplary leadership, innovation, and execution in project management at a regional level. These awards celebrate projects that have delivered measurable impact and significantly advanced the profession, showcasing the tangible benefits of effective project leadership.

"The PMI South Asia Conference 2025 has once again affirmed its position as a landmark event for our community," stated Amit Goyal, Managing Director, PMI South Asia. "The enthusiastic participation and the depth of discussions truly embodied our theme, 'Aim High. Achieve More.' In an era defined by rapid technological advancements and shifting business models, project professionals are more vital than ever. This conference reinforced our commitment to empowering leaders with the strategic insight, adaptive mindset, and executional excellence required to navigate today's dynamic environment. We are cultivating a community that drives innovation, creates lasting value, and elevates the role of project management in shaping the future of business and society."

The successful conclusion of PMSAC 2025 underscores PMI's dedication to equipping project leaders and emerging professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in an increasingly complex global landscape.

